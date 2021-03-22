Rock Bridge boys tennis coach Ben Loeb broke the record for most dual wins in Missouri prep tennis history after recording the 1,139th victory of his career Wednesday, as the Bruins defeated Liberty (Wentzville).
A post on the Rock Bridge athletics Instagram account said, “What an incredible accomplishment ... congratulations to Coach Loeb and all the players, both present and past, that have contributed to this program.”
Loeb coached at Hickman from 1989-94 before coaching at Rock Bridge since 1994. Rock Bridge will next face Helias at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.
Tolton girls soccer wins five-goal battle
Tolton girls soccer defeated Trinity 3-2 on Monday in Columbia to open the season with back-to-back wins.
The two sides went into halftime tied at one goal apiece, with the Trailblazers’ score coming from Devin Shouman.
Tolton’s lead was restored as a 35-yard lob found the back of the net early in the second half.
Fifteen minutes later and the lead was doubled, as a long ball over the Trinity defense was brushed home by Macie Parmer in what turned out to be the game-winner.
Tolton will next face Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.
Rischer shares medalist honors, Trailblazers tie Crusaders
Tolton boys golf posted a team total of 166 to tie St. Dominic and defeat Duchesne (199) on Monday at the Golf Club of Wentzville.
Christian Rischer shared the medalist honors with St. Dominic’s Kelly Welby after posting a nine-hole total of 37.
The Trailblazers return to the course to face Rock Bridge, Battle and Smith-Cotton on Wednesday at LA Nickell Golf Course in Columbia.
Bruins shut out Ozark
Rock Bridge girls soccer bounced back from an opening-game loss as it defeated Ozark 3-0 Monday in Ozark.
Carsyn Osborn opened the scoring for Rock Bridge in the first half, and Jordynn Kempf gave it a two-goal cushion after the break.
Madison Hendershott scored the Bruins’ third and final goal of the game with a late close-range finish into the right corner of the net.
The Bruins next play crosstown rival Battle at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.