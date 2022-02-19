Rock the Community hosts their first food distribution event in 2022

Rock the Community hosted a drive-through giveaway event Saturday at Parkade Plaza in Columbia. Rock the Community and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation worked together to provide food for families and pets, as well as essential toiletries. A collaboration between multiple local organizations and volunteers, the drive-through was a one-stop shop to access the services of local nonprofits. The drive-through events were created out of community need from the pandemic, but Rock the House director Rita Renee said that the organization will continue hosting such events into the future.
