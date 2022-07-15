Safety, crime a recurring theme at student housing near MU campus

MU student Jade Parker was eager to sublease a unit at Brookside Downtown with a few of her close friends while she worked in Columbia during the summer.
“It was only for two months, so how bad could it be? I’m in downtown, it’s a great location, everything will be easy,” Parker remembered thinking as she signed the lease.
But things were nowhere near easy for Parker, for she was not prepared to see what had happened to her apartment after returning from a weekend trip to the lake. Someone broke into the apartment, she said, and stole around $10,000 worth of items.
Photos and videos of the scene were sent to Parker from one of her roommates via Snapchat.
Parker is among the MU students who say they are concerned about theft, personal safety and other crime-related issues at the many privately held student housing complexes that have been built in recent years near the MU campus.
“It was supposed to be an amazing day; I was ready to get on a boat with my friends minutes before I received those messages,” Parker said. “And then I went completely hysterical.”
Cutting her trip to the lake short, Parker rushed back to see what remained of her belongings. As she rummaged through everything that had already been thrown around the room, she was devastated to find that her passport, Social Security card and a copy of her birth certificate were just a few of the many items missing.
As for other items that were stolen, Parker flagged them at various secondhand stores and pawnshops and surveilled Facebook marketplace for weeks.
“I really tried so much, just out of sheer frustration and anger, because otherwise I was just sitting there and hoping something would happen,” she said.
About a year later, she says nothing ever did happen.
Parker had been desperately hoping that her collaboration with the Brookside management, a third-party security company and the Columbia Police Department would result in justice for all that she and her roommates had lost that day. She spent days on the phone with the three parties, only to find herself jumping through hoops.
“I think I had called Brookside about 10 times trying to talk to a landlord,” she recalled. “I talked to so many kids, but not a single adult.”
As Parker’s conversations with Brookside employees resulted in dead ends, she decided to take her pursuit further by playing detective and conducting her own investigation. What she did receive was footage of the suspect taken from security cameras on the first floor, before his ascent to the women’s fourth-floor apartment.
“Working with the police was like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” she recalled.
While Parker searched for her belongings, select Brookside properties were in the process of being purchased by Harrison Street Real Estate, Co., an international real estate company with offices in Chicago, Toronto and London.
By the fall 2021 semester, the off-campus buildings were polished with new names like The Braxton, The Adora, The Cleo and The Decker. Together, the four properties formed Element Communities, as residents were informed in a letter sent by the Cardinal Group Management.
The downtown locations on Locust, Tenth and Elm streets, however, remain under Brookside management.
The new branding and ownership of Brookside Midtown, however, did not change the fact that it was the student apartment complex with the second-highest number of calls to Columbia Police dispatch during the 2021-2022 school year, with 61 calls being made between August and May.
This does not include the additional 32 calls made to their other three locations. Brookside Downtown surpassed the Midtown buildings with 99 calls made between their six properties.
According to Columbia Police Dispatch, the nature of these calls included reports of larceny, disturbances, trespassing and suspicious incidents or persons.
Concerns about the downtown properties are nothing new.
Some students have reported that locks on the buildings are sometimes broken and doors are sometimes propped open.
Brookside has taken steps to address safety issues.
“The safety and security of our residents is our number one priority,” said Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for Brookside.
Brookside is one of the few complexes in Columbia that are part of the Columbia Police Department’s Crime Free Multi-Housing Program, a program that aims to reduce the number of police calls to apartment complexes, Cardetti said.
“We also employ private security that residents can contact 24/7 with any security concerns,” he said.
Students have raised concerns for their safety at other apartment complexes in Columbia, as well. In February, residents at The Den, a “premier off-campus student apartment,” reported gunshots being fired. A month prior, gunshots were heard at another student apartment, U-Centre on Turner.
Earlier this year, there was a news release for a shooting incident near The Domain.
Roland Knight has lived in housing provided by the university throughout his entire academic career at MU. As a freshman, he lived at McDavid Residence Hall, where he served on the Advocacy Committee for the Residence Hall Association.
During his first semester, in 2019, Knight was also assigned to the MU Chancellor’s Committee for Campus Safety, which he claims never met during that school year.
According to MU spokesperson Christian Basi, the committee’s responsibilities were consolidated with others into the Facilities, Building, and Grounds Committee after a review of all committees in 2021.
During the pandemic, Knight moved to Campus Lodge for the summer of 2020. Although the apartment was farther off campus, it looked and felt like another dormitory, with hall coordinators and students occupying the space.
For the most part, Knight was not worried about crime until the end of July.
On the morning of July 30, as he prepared to commute to work, he noticed his car had been broken into. Unfortunately, Knight was informed through a GroupMe that several other students at the complex had also woken up to similar discoveries.
He said the situation, however, seemed to have never been resolved, and he was informed by a resident assistant that there was no security footage available.
After his residency at Campus Lodge, Knight went through MU Housing once again and became a tenant at the Rise on 9th — which is currently leased by the university. While the building is just a block away from campus, it is even closer to popular spots for nightlife entertainment, including the arcade-bar below it, Silverball.
Initially, Knight was thrilled about this proximity, but he quickly learned the geographical spot of the building posed a threat to his safety.
The outside of the building was the scene of a shooting that left four victims with gunshot wounds. In the same block, Columbia Police responded to a shooting in October that left two victims injured.
The sound of police sirens eventually became background noise for Knight and other residents living on Ninth Street.
In November, students took to social media to call for more active MU Alerts that address off-campus incidents.
“The safety of our students is always our highest priority. So, if we feel that our students inside the Rise would have been threatened, we would have certainly been following our procedures like we normally would if there had been a similar situation on campus or in a residential hall,” Basi said regarding the protocol for sending MU Alerts.
Mackenzie McCarty contributed to this report.