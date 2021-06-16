The Boone County Community Services Department released its annual report detailing how it spent more than $9 million in sales tax proceeds to support programs aimed at improving residents’ lives.
The department administers the Children’s Services, Community Health and Domestic Violence funds and provides support for an additional 69 programs.
The report indicates the department earned $7.7 million in revenue in 2020, the bulk of which came from the Children’s Services sales tax, which generated $6.8 million. Voters approved the tax in 2012.
Of the $9.3 million spent by the Community Services Department, 94.7% went toward services for children, families and individuals.
The additional $1.6 million spent came from the Children’s Services Fund balance.
“We get about $6.5 to 7 million every year through the tax,” Community Services Director Joanne Nelson said. “And we’re going to slowly work ourselves back down to where whatever we get in we’re going to be spending out.”
The additional spending went toward newer programs that were developed as a result of COVID-19. The department worked with several other partners to develop CoMoHelps to help mid-Missourians and their families affected by the pandemic. Both the Children’s Services Fund and the Community Health Fund were used by CoMoHelps.
The department funded a variety of human service, health, child care, education and housing needs across all of Boone County.
“We paid for summer feeding programs out in rural areas. We tried to make sure that we were funding things not just in Columbia but also parts of Boone County as well,” Nelson said.
Nearly 4,000 meals were given to the Harrisburg School District to feed students in the summer of 2020, according to the report.
Of the newer programs implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, FACE Therapy Access Program is one that Nelson hopes to see continue.
“TAP provides access and brief support to children, youth and families for up to six free therapy sessions with a qualified mental health professional,” Nelson said. “The need for mental health services to get through the anxiety and stress that COVID brought on is still going to be a major need. So we will probably continue to fund that since there has been such a high demand for this program.”
Nearly 170 children used the Therapy Access Program. Forty-one clinicians worked for it, and $67,000 went toward its development.