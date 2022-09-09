In the first week of conference play at Paris, Salisbury defeated Paris with Madison and Faith Walk Academy 42-8, with strong performances from the defense, quarterback, Ryan Binder, and wide-receiver, Eli Wekenborg. 

Binder totaled four touchdowns for Salisbury, one rushing and three passing. Wekenborg racked up over 100-receiving yards and one touchdown grab.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you