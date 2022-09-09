In the first week of conference play at Paris, Salisbury defeated Paris with Madison and Faith Walk Academy 42-8, with strong performances from the defense, quarterback, Ryan Binder, and wide-receiver, Eli Wekenborg.
Binder totaled four touchdowns for Salisbury, one rushing and three passing. Wekenborg racked up over 100-receiving yards and one touchdown grab.
The defense combined for four interceptions, including two in the first quarter from Jake Sellers, to hold Paris to a single score.
After defeating Carrollton last week, this marked the first time since 2016 that Salisbury won back-to-back games.
After allowing Salisbury to score the first 24 points unanswered, Paris scored its only touchdown of the game in the second quarter when running back, Drew Williams ran one in from nine yards out.
Williams split carries with running-back, Gatlin Fountain throughout the game. However, Salisbury’s dominant defense held both players to under 30 yards on the ground. Paris was held scoreless in the second half and mustered less than 100 yards of total offense.
Paris moves to 1-2 on the year and looks to fix their offensive woes at Harrisburg next Friday night. Salisbury moves to 2-1 and returns home for their homecoming game against Scotland County next week.