Missouri lawmakers are fighting period poverty for adolescent girls in school. During the 2022 legislative session, the Missouri legislature passed the K-12 education appropriations bill for the 2022-23 school year. Under this bill, HB 3002, $1 million was appropriated to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to girls in Missouri’s middle schools, junior high schools, and high schools.
Period poverty is a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “Period poverty” means not being able to afford enough feminine hygiene products to manage a period. Though research into period poverty is relatively new, findings suggest many women, and especially adolescent girls in school, suffer from period poverty. In a survey at a St. Louis high school where almost all students qualify for free or reduced lunch, 64.4% of female students had been unable to afford enough feminine hygiene products to manage their period sometime during the school year. Additionally, 33.6% had skipped school at least once because they couldn’t afford enough products to get through the school day and 16.8% had skipped school at least once every month of the school year because they couldn’t afford enough products to get through the school day.
Missing school because of period poverty interferes with overall academic achievement among adolescent girls. Middle and high school students who are absent from math or English for just 10 days during the school year have lower exam scores. High school freshmen who miss 10 days of school each school year are less likely to graduate high school or enter college compared to their peers. Even if she never misses school for any other reason, a girl who misses a day of school every time she has her period will miss nine days of school.
Missouri’s Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, recently released guidance for the Feminine Hygiene Products Grant created by Missouri’s lawmakers. This guidance includes details on how Missouri school districts may apply and receive reimbursement for funds spent on purchasing feminine hygiene products for students. The guidance also includes a table showing maximum funds available for each Missouri local school district.
Period poverty is an understudied but widespread problem, and Missouri is no exception. The inability to afford enough feminine hygiene products hinders adolescent girls from participating in society and achieving their goals — for example, it keeps girls out of school. Making sure that schools receive the funding to provide these necessities is a crucial step in reducing period poverty in Missouri. If you or a loved one has a middle or high school-aged girl in their lives attending a Missouri school, please reach out to make sure your local school district is working to get their portion of the allocated funds from the Feminine Hygiene Products Grant. Help Missouri girls to stay in school and achieve their goals.
Alleigh Fine is a second year law student at St. Louis University School of Law, and Katie Kramer is a third year law student at St. Louis University School of Law.