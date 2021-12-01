Missouri goes into Thursday night’s game against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville trying to improve to 8-0. Standing in their way is a Cougar squad that has vastly improved since the spring under first-year coach Samantha Quigley Smith.
Following lopsided defeats to Kansas and Memphis, Smith’s team has rattled off three wins in a row. Two of those victories — Illinois and Butler — have come on the road so the Cougars should have Missouri’s attention.
George Washington transfer Gabby Nikitinaite leads the way for SIUE with 11 points a game. The redshirt senior is supported by returners Ajulu Thatha and Mikayla Kinnard, who both average double figures as well.
While the offense has gotten better, the Cougars are still a below average shooting team. SIUE shoots just 36% from the field, relying on getting to the free-throw line.
This is a great opportunity for Missouri to shore up their 3-point defense after struggling in the Christmas City Classic. The Tigers gave up 16 3s to Columbia and 15 to Lehigh, but the Cougars make only 5.2 3s a game, shooting just 29% as a team from beyond the arc.
Another part of the game SIUE struggles with is turnovers. The Cougars give the ball away an average of 20.4 times whereas the Tigers only turn it over 13 times per game
With guard Mama Dembele pressuring the ball, coach Robin Pingeton’s team should have no problem forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. That should lead to a comfortable victory ahead of what will be Missouri’s biggest test of the season Saturday night against No. 5 Baylor.