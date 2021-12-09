Lynlee Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday after the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a decision.
Renick's husband, Ben Renick, was killed in June 2017 while tending his reptile collection in New Florence, Missouri.
The jury can recommend a sentence of 10 years to life for the second-degree murder charge and three to 15 years for armed criminal action.
A co-conspirator, Michael Humphrey, has already been convicted of first-degree murder for the same crime. He and Lynlee Renick both admitted they were together in the reptile facility when Ben Renick was murdered.
Earlier this week, Humphrey testified during the trial that she pulled the trigger. She testified that he pulled the trigger.
More developments around the verdict will be posted soon.