Seniors compete in the second day of events of the Missouri State Senior Games

George Ruh throws darts in the individual medal competition during senior darts game on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. Ruh won the first place with 291 points. He is from Ballwin and started playing darts in 1984.
A referee teaches Peggy Adam the basic rules of darts on Friday in Columbia. This was Adam’s first time playing darts, and she won the first place in the individual competition. She drove from Alabama to compete in the games after watching last year's competition.
John Hiesberger, center, putts while Glen McDonald and Dan Punzak watch during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. Friday was the second day of the senior games.
A ball falls through a basketball hoop during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. In addition to basketball skills, seniors competed in golf, football and softball throwing, darts and washers.
From left, Paul James smiles as Jeff Bryant returns free throws to Russell Cobb during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. During the basketball skills contest, participants shot 25 free throws and around the world.
Dave McCoy shoots a free-throw during the Missouri State Senior Games on Friday at the Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center in Columbia. McCoy was one of two 91-year-olds to compete in the basketball skills competition, beating the previous record for his age division by making 12 out of 25 free-throws.
Dave McCoy, 91, has been participating in the senior games for more than 20 years, competing in basketball skills, track and field, softball throwing and football throwing. This year, McCoy is competing alongside his youngest daughter.
Athletes competed in sports such as golf, basketball skills and darts on Saturday at the 2022 Missouri State Senior Games. Athletes as young as 50 years old can participate in the games. The competitions continue this weekend.