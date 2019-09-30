Employee accused of knife attack at Columbia restaurant
A House of Chow employee allegedly stabbed a coworker with a pocket knife after arguing with him Saturday night, according to Columbia police. He is also accused of injuring a person who tried to intervene.
Dengcheng “David” Chen, 29, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police officers were dispatched to House of Chow, 2101 W. Broadway, Suite O, on Saturday at 9:23 p.m., Columbia police officer Shawn Claypool wrote in a probable cause statement.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries that included two stab wounds to his right side, two in the back and two to his right arm, Claypool wrote. The person who tried to intervene suffered a hand wound, and Chen also suffered an injury to his right hand, the statement said.
Chen and his coworker had not been getting along before the attack. The coworker had called him “animal” numerous times over the past year, Claypool wrote.
All three people were taken to a local emergency room. Chen was released from the hospital and was in the Boone County Jail Monday morning. He appeared in court Monday afternoon, but Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez rescheduled his arraignment for Tuesday when she learned he did not understand English and would need an interpreter.
— Morgan H. Smith
Sexual assault reported to MUPD Sunday night
A female was the victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance in the 500 block of South College Avenue, according to a report the MU Police Department received at about 10 p.m. Sunday.
The offense was reported to have occurred earlier Sunday.
The only house on the 500 block of South College Avenue is the Sigma Chi fraternity house. Sara Deidrich, public information officer for the MU News Bureau, would not confirm that the assault happened there.
Those with information about this offense are asked to contact MUPD at 573-874-7652 or to submit anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
The release stated MUPD encourages victims of all crimes to report incidents to receive support. The release also gave a list of safety tips to “reduce your chances” of becoming a victim.
— Missourian Staff
Teen sentenced for firing shots outside Harris funeral
John Cosey Jr. has been sentenced to six months in jail after firing several shots outside the funeral of Ahmonta Harris in early December.
Cosey pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault. Circuit Judge Kevin Crane pronounced the sentence on Sept. 16.
Cosey told police at the time of his arrest that he fired seven shots outside Christian Fellowship Church, where Harris’ funeral was being held, toward another person with whom he had been fighting.
— Missourian Staff
Three southern Columbia streets in line for new pavement
New Haven Road, South Rock Quarry Road and South Sinclair Road will be overlaid with new asphalt this week.
Columbia Public Works crews will use a mill-and-overlay method to repave the roads. That involves cutting off the top of the pavement surface and putting new asphalt down, which allows for a flat and smooth road. The goal is to extend the life of the roadways for an additional six to 20 years, according to a city news release.
The work started Monday and will continue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.
The crews will repave New Haven Road between Lenoir Street to South Rolling Hills Road, South Rock Quarry between Grindstone Parkway and East Nifong Boulevard and South Sinclair Road from West Nifong Boulevard to 5550 S. Sinclair Road, Tuesday through Friday.
The streets will remain open while the work is being done, and vehicles will be assisted through work zones. Minor delays are expected. Drivers are asked to be careful and to use alternate routes if possible.
— Grace Glander
Two arrested after shots fired in north Columbia
Two teenagers are facing charges after being arrested in connection with gunfire on Silver Mill Road in north Columbia Sunday night.
Daniel Ayers, 17, and Le’Andre Mitchell, 18, both of Columbia, were arrested after police investigated a report of shots fired. Ayers was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, while Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun.
Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said in a news release that investigators don’t believe the incident was random. The evidence they gathered included witness statements, shell casings and video surveillance.
Neither injuries nor property damage were reported or discovered.
— Missourian Staff