Police investigating two homicides overnight
Two people died as a result of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Columbia police officers were dispatched to a report of a shots heard call at about 3:10 a.m. near McKee Street and Rice Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers arrived and located two victims with gunshot wounds in the lawn of a home in the 2100 block of McKee Street. Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, both of Columbia, were pronounced dead at the hospital.
There is no suspect or additional information available, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
To share any information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain completely anonymous.
— Missourian staff
Burglar steals $17,000 worth of items from fraternity house
After a burglary Friday night, the MU Police Department sent out a crime notification urging people with information to come forward.
Police said the burglary occurred at the Sigma Chi fraternity house at 500 S. College Ave. after a suspect entered through a third-floor fire escape door. According to the crime notification, $17,000 worth of items was stolen.
A witness told police the suspect was driving a black Dodge Charger.
Police said they received another report of a burglary between 10 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Rosemary Street. Officers haven’t determined if the two incidents are related.
Police said anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact MU police at (573) 882-7201 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
— Emily Wolf
Man accused of domestic assault held on $200,000 cash bond
A Boonville man accused of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Monday by Columbia police.
He was arrested after his 14-year-old stepson checked into the University Hospital emergency room with his grandmother late Sunday afternoon, according to a probable cause statement. The stepson had severe bruising on his neck, according to the report.
The stepson told police that the man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the stepson, choked him, dragged him up the stairs of his home and threw him on his bed during an argument.
The man was in Boone County Jail on Monday. His bond was set at $200,000, cash only.
The man has previous convictions for assault, disturbing the peace and marijuana possession. He already faced a third-degree domestic assault charge from 2018. He also has a $20,000 warrant for his arrest from Texas for allegedly assaulting a family member in 2016.
— Paul Schloesser
Career MoDOT planner becomes new Central District engineer
Machelle Watkins of Jefferson City is the new Central District engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Watkins has spent her entire professional career with the agency, according to a news release. She replaces David Silvester, who is now the district engineer for Kansas City.
Watkins earned her civil engineering degree at Tennessee Technological University and has worked in several high design and traffic engineering jobs at MoDOT. She became the department’s director of transportation planning in 2016.
MoDOT’s Central District comprises Boone and 17 other counties.
County to show off new voting equipment for National Voter Registration Day
The Boone County Clerk’s office is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with two community events, the clerk’s office announced in a news release.
There will be a demonstration of the county’s new voting equipment from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia Public Library. There will be an opportunity to register to vote.
The clerk’s office is also launching a competition to design the county’s “I voted” sticker for the 2020 and 2021 elections. High school students are invited to submit original artwork online. The clerk’s office encouraged all students to download coloring sheets from the county clerk’s website and submit them to the office.
The artwork will be displayed in the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center, Room 236. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 31.
Airport terminal artwork eligible for substantial budgetIf you’ve got a creative idea for art at the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal — and the talent to pull it off — you could be eligible for a big chunk of money under the city’s Percent for Art program.
Percent for Art dedicates 1% of the cost of new city buildings toward public art if they have a budget of at least $1 million. Given that the estimated cost of the new terminal is $18.8 million, the budget for artwork would be nearly $189,000.
A staff memo to the Columbia City Council last week said about $150,550 would be available for the actual artwork, after setting aside money for an artist search, administrative expenses, a contingency fund and a long-term maintenance fund for the art.
The council passed a resolution at its Sept. 16 meeting, giving city staff the go-ahead to begin planning for the art project. The staff will work with the Standing Committee on Public Art and the Commission on Cultural Affairs to solicit proposals, review submissions and gather public feedback before selecting an artist.
— Missourian staff
Fire Department asks for money to update training structure
The Columbia Fire Department is about to drop $194,000 on fixing up its Fire Training Academy.
A memo to the Columbia City Council states that the deteriorating concrete block building on Big Bear Boulevard is in need of replacements. The council approved a fund transfer to accommodate the department’s plans Sept. 16.
The training tower is a four-story building with an attached garage. The plan is to remove the garage, rebuild a smaller one and rehabilitate the tower.
Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the building is around 50 years old and “not in good shape.”
“We are starting to see deterioration of the structure, as it was built in the ’70s,” he said. “It would be more costly to do repairs than to build a new structure.”
Fraizer said firefighters use the drill tower for exercising, simulating rescues using elevated platforms and a variety of other training needs.
— Arin Jemerson
Two supporters to be honored at the 2019 Harvest Hootenanny
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will celebrate its 10th Annual Harvest Hootenanny on Oct. 5 and honor two of its longtime supporters.
The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Urban Farm, 1209 Smith St., a property owned by Mark and Carol Stevenson. They will be recognized for their hard work and ongoing support for the center and its events.
The Stevensons have been providing sites on their spare properties in Columbia for gardening and educational programs hosted by the center for years.
“It is great to see these vacant pieces of land be utilized and turn into a beloved community resource,” Mark Stevenson said in a news release.
Adam Saunders, development director for the center, praised the Stevensons.
“Mark and Carol have been vital to the success of the center,” Saunders said in the release. “Their commitment of the land has enabled our nonprofit to grow and thrive.”
The center has been operating at the Urban Farm since 2010. Saunders said it pays its rent to the Stevensons “in tomatoes and eggs.”
A Missouri-grown meal, live music, local brews and family friendly entertainment will be available at the hootenanny.
Smith Street will be closed between College Avenue and Fay Street.
Tickets are available at https://columbiaurbanag.org or at the door. Volunteers for the event are also welcome.
— Thea Chen
County contractor will be rebuilding part of Enterprise Drive
The south side of Enterprise Drive northeast of Columbia will be rebuilt beginning Thursday, the Boone County Office of Resource Management said in a news release.
Emery Sapp & Sons will do the work, which should be done by Oct. 11. The contractor will remove and replace all the pavement on the street east of Route Z.
The northern half of Enterprise Drive will remain open but may be reduced to one lane of traffic at times. The county urges drivers to be cautious.
— Missourian staff