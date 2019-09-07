MUPD investigating two on-campus sexual assault reports
The MU Police Department is investigating two allegations of sexual misconduct that are said to have taken place on campus decades apart.
On Tuesday, an individual came forward to report being raped while attending MU as a student in 1988, according to Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson for the MU police. The individual did not give a specific date or location of the alleged event, she said.
In the state of Missouri, there is no statute of limitation on rape, and charges can be filed any time period after the initial crime. Diedrich says the MU Police Department is investigating the allegation.
MUPD is also investigating a child molestation in the second degree that reportedly occurred in October 2018. The incident was reported this week, according to the police department’s blotter; the address listed as the place of the alleged offense is the Missouri Psychiatric Center.
According to Missouri Law 566.068, child molestation is in the second degree when a victim less than 12 years old is subjected to sexual contact, or a victim less than 17 years old is subjected to sexual contact by an individual four years older and sustains serious physical injury.
Information regarding the victims and possible suspects are not being released at this time, according to Diedrich, as both cases are under active investigation.
—Mikayla Easley
Ragtag Cinema, True/False select new film programmers
Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Fest both have new film programmers, the Ragtag Film Society announced Friday.
Jeanelle Augustin is the festival’s newest member of the programming team. She is a Haitian-American arts critic and film programmer, and previously worked at the Sundance Institute as the coordinator for the Documentary Film Program and New Frontier Lab Programs.
She joins Amir George, who started programming for the the festival in 2018, and Chris Boeckmann, the leader programming team and the society’s director of programming.
“Amir and I are thrilled to be programming with Jeanelle,” Boeckmann said in a news release. “She possesses a deep knowledge of and appreciation for the medium.”
Ted Rogers, a projectionist since 2018, will take the job of film programmer at the cinema. He is replacing Boeckmann, who has been Ragtag’s head programmer since May 2017.
Boeckmann, a Columbia native, is a longtime member of the film society. He became an official programmer for the festival in 2009 and a programmer at Ragtag Cinema in 2010.
In his new role, Rogers is responsible for picking the films shown at the cinema and building relationships with the film industry and local communities, among other things. He’ll also curate specialty programming, like Homebrewed, the Passport series and the cinema’s new Family Friendly series.
“We do a lot for our regular audiences, but there are many ways we can expand who makes up that audience,” Rogers said in a news release.
Rogers also said he looks forward to collaborating with community groups to find films they want to see.
This is the latest shift in leadership at the society. David Wilson and Paul Sturtz, film society co-founders and festival “co-conspirators,” have both moved away from programming roles.
In July, Sturtz stepped down to campaign for Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Wilson announced his departure in April 2018 to focus more on his own filmmaking and personal life, though he continues to work with the film festival on special projects.