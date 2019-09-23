TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 81° LOW 67°
Mostly sunny, with south wind 6 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunrise 6:58 a.m. Sunset 7:03 p.m.
WednesDAY
High 81° Low 58°
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
ThursDAY
High 77° Low 66°
Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m.
FriDAY
High 83° Low 63°
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.
Data for Sept. 23, 2019
PRECIPITATION
None Normal daily value: 0.13”
Total month to date: 1.85” Normal month to date: 2.94”
Total year to date: 34.64” Normal year to date: 32.69”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Twain604.33 Up 0.04
Lake of Ozarks658.40 Down 0.10
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville20.1 Up 1.20
at Jefferson City18.46 Up 0.39
at Hermann18.61 Down 0.24
natural event: Tiger salamanders move to ponds.