TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 81° LOW 67°

Mostly sunny, with south wind 6 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunrise 6:58 a.m. Sunset 7:03 p.m.

WednesDAY

High 81° Low 58°

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

ThursDAY

High 77° Low 66°

Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

FriDAY

High 83° Low 63°

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and evening.

Data for Sept. 23, 2019

PRECIPITATION

None Normal daily value: 0.13”

Total month to date: 1.85” Normal month to date: 2.94”

Total year to date: 34.64” Normal year to date: 32.69”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark Twain604.33 Up 0.04

Lake of Ozarks658.40 Down 0.10

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville20.1 Up 1.20

at Jefferson City18.46 Up 0.39

at Hermann18.61 Down 0.24

natural event: Tiger salamanders move to ponds.

