A settlement has been reached in the city’s case to determine fair compensation for property condemned to build the Shepard to Rollins Trail.
The case between the City of Columbia and Sutu Forté’s It’s Our Wild Nature organization was set for a three-day jury trial beginning Wednesday, but both parties reached a settlement late last week.
The amount of the settlement has not yet been disclosed.
The tract of land where the trail was built in 2020 was owned by It’s Our Wild Nature, a nonprofit founded with the goal of preserving 37 acres where the trail was built to create an “everlasting wilderness sanctuary.”
Forté, who is chairwoman of the organization, spent eight days in a red oak tree on the property in 2019 to protest the trail, but that did not stop the development. She had to be removed by the Columbia Fire Department during her protest; the oak tree was cut down the same day, and trail construction began.
It’s Our Wild Nature bought the land in July 2018 from the Klifton Altis Trust, the name that appears as defendant in the case. Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris granted easements the city needed to build the trail in January 2019.
The city originally proposed $67,000 in compensation to It’s Our Wild Nature for the easements, while the nonprofit requested about $900,000, a figure based on what was paid for Stephens Lake Park.
In February 2019 a jury of three expert commissioners valued the property at $85,000, a decision the parties objected to, hoping a jury could determine damages and just compensation instead. The jury trial was set for Wednesday, but the settlement ended the dispute.
Forté had been set to testify in Wednesday’s trial with her assessment of the land’s value. She said after the settlement was reached that it is “a big step in the right direction.”
The 10-foot-wide concrete trail crosses Hinkson Creek and provides access from Bluffdale Drive to MU. The trail is now part of a 30-mile loop around Columbia and allows residents north of Interstate 70 access to the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, campus and downtown Columbia.