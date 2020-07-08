The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled this summer, according to a release Wednesday.
The games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the withdrawl of athletes due to health concerns and the ablility to properly monitor social distancing at events.
Twenty events were previouly canceled due to health and safety guidelines, but now the whole competition of around 40 events will be on hold until next summer at the earliest.
All athletes or teams who registered will recieve a refund of their entry fees.
“Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun,” Dave Fox, Show-Me State Games Executive Director said in a news release. “While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to host our sporting events, we believe we are upholding our mission by putting our participants and the community’s health first.”