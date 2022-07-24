 Skip to main content
Show Me State Games concludes its first weekend

Show Me State Games concludes its first weekend

The 38th annual Show Me State Games hosted various sports on Sunday such as tennis, fencing and shooting. Athletes come from all over Missouri to compete. Over 30 different sports are featured and are often separated into youth and adult competitions. The games will continue into its second weekend on Friday.

Jayna Davison serves the ball

Jayna Davison serves the ball on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Davison’s coach Louis Schnoebelen, who also was her partner in today’s game, said even though they lost, he still felt happy to play tennis in such good weather and get Jayna to see what high-level tennis looks like.
Louis Schnoebelen hits the ball

Louis Schnoebelen hits the ball on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. “We don’t usually get players of that caliber out here at the Show Me State Games, so it was really a good opportunity,” Schnoebelen said about his opponents.
From left, Ryan Wilkerson and Lexi Payne talk with each other

From left, Ryan Wilkerson and Lexi Payne talk with each other at the end of the competition on Sunday at Cosmo-Bethel Park. Wilkerson said he has been playing for 15 years since high school and is just getting back into it with his wife.
Don Coltrain tests August Nagel’s weapon

Don Coltrain tests August Nagel’s weapon Sunday at Battle Elementary School. Between each bout, the referees tested the competitor’s equipment to ensure it was safe and working properly.
Rick Valvero coaches Elizabeth Lawless

Rick Valvero coaches Elizabeth Lawless on Sunday at Battle Elementary School. “It’s strategy plus muscle memory,” Lawless said.
Cameron Lyon bows down to his opponent after a bout

Cameron Lyon bows down to his opponent after a bout of fencing Sunday at Battle Elementary School. Lyon began fencing in September and started learning épée in January. “I have to thank my coach because I’ve improved a lot because of him,” Lyon said.
Elizabeth Lawless and Cameron Lyon touch each other with their weapons

Elizabeth Lawless and Cameron Lyon touch each other with their weapons during the Show Me State Games on Sunday at Battle Elementary School. When fencing with épée weapons, double touch points count unless it is the tie-breaking point, a key difference between épée and the other disciplines of fencing.
Toni Haselhorst talks to her father John Haselhorst before the game

Toni Haselhorst talks to her father John Haselhorst before the game started on Sunday at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg. Toni Haselhorst has been shooting rifles for 10 years.
Toni Haselhorst shoots in prone pose

Toni Haselhorst shoots in prone pose on Sunday at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg. Participants shot 10 shots each in standing, kneeling and prone position.
The game referee and the owner of Ammo Allen

The game referee and owner of Ammo Alley, Doug Alley, talks to Kylie Wells on Sunday at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg. “I really like to see a little more publicity on the shooting sports,” Alley said since there were only two participants in this year's Youth Small Bore Rifle game.
Toni Haselhorst shoots the target sheet

Toni Haselhorst shoots the target sheet on Sunday at Ammo Alley in Hartsburg. Toni shot 20 yards for iron sights and 25 yards for scoped.
  Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022

