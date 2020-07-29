Sophie Cunningham with five points as Mercury fall to 0-2

Missouri graduate Sophie Cunningham scored five points in 17 minutes off the bench in the Phoenix Mercury's 106-100 loss to the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.
The Mercury fell to 0-2 while Cunningham had a plus minus of 22 with the second team, meaning the Mercury outscored the Fever by 22 points when Cunningham was on the court.
Cunningham was 1-for-4 from the field, hit two free throws and added a rebound. Her and the Mercury's next game is 9 p.m. Friday against the Las Vegas Aces at IMG Academy in Brandenton, Florida. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.