50 years
• “Raw Power” by Iggy & the Stooges, released Feb. 7, 1973; ranked No. 2 by critic scores on albumoftheyear.org, an online site that archives past popular reviews and also measures current popularity.
• “The Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd, released March 1, 1973; ranked No.1 by critic and user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
• “House of the Holy” by Led Zeppelin, released March 28, 1973.
• “Call Me” by Al Green, released April 1, 1973.
• “Countdown to Ecstasy” by Steely Dan, released July 1, 1973.
• “Innervisions” by Stevie Wonder, released Aug. 3, 1973; ranked No. 2 by user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
55 years
• “Lady Soul” by Aretha Franklin, released Jan. 22, 1968.
• “Bookends” by Simon & Garfunkel, released April 3, 1968.
• “Music from Big Pink” by The Band, released July 1, 1968.
• “Electric Ladyland” by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, released Oct. 25, 1968; ranked No. 1 by critic and user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
• “Astral Weeks” by Van Morrison, released Nov. 1, 1968.
• “The Beatles” by the Beatles, released Nov. 22, 1968; ranked No. 3 by user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
• “Beggars Banquet” by the Rolling Stones, released Dec. 6, 1968; ranked No. 2 by critic scores on albumoftheyear.org.
60 years
• “Duke Ellington & John Coltrane” by Duke Ellington and John Coltrane, released February 1963.
• “The Barbra Streisand Album” by Barbra Streisand, released Feb. 25, 1963.
• “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan” by Bob Dylan, released May 27, 1963; ranked No. 1 by critic scores and No. 2 by user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
• “The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady” by Charles Mingus, released July 1963; ranked No. 1 by user scores on albumoftheyear.org.
• “With the Beatles” by the Beatles, released Nov. 22, 1963; ranked No. 3 by critic scores on albumoftheyear.org. “Please Please Me” by the Beatles was also released on March 22, 1963.
