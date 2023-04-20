This spring, there are plenty of upcoming volunteer events with opportunities to serve and raise money for local organizations.
Float Your Boat
The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri is having its annual Float Your Boat event on April 29 at Bass Pro Shops Lake.
Float Your Boat challenges teams to build a cardboard boat to race across the lake. Funds raised will help the Food Bank feed people in its 32-county service area.
In addition to Float Your Boat, more events and volunteer opportunities through the Food Bank this spring can be found on its website.
Clays for Kids
Ronald McDonald House Charities will hold a Sporting Clays Tournament in partnership with Kids & Clays on April 21 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of mid-Missouri.
The event will set up 11 stations, with teams of four and 50 sporting clays per person, and will have flight options of 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Participants will get ammunition, safety gear, breakfast, lunch and beverages.
The tournament will also feature raffle items and prizes. Look at the Ronald McDonald event page to register. Ronald McDonald House Charities provides free housing for families whose children are undergoing medical care in Columbia.
Cleanup Columbia April 2023
Columbia’s annual city-wide litter pick up event is open for registration now.
The event allows volunteers to choose the date, time and location to help clean the city with friends and family. They work with the City’s Volunteer Program staff to pick up trash along streams, trails, parks and streets.
Along with a location assignment, volunteers get bags, gloves and safety vests. Sign up on the Cleanup Columbia 2023 registration form.
Earth Day celebration
This year, Columbia is celebrating Earth Day on Sunday, April 23 in Peace Park. Volunteers are needed to help with recycling children’s learning activities. Volunteer shift hours will be held at 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1:45 to 4 p.m. and 3:45 to 5:30 p.m.
Hazardous waste collections Volunteers for the Household Hazardous Waste Collections event will help consolidate paint for public distribution.
The volunteers open cans of water-based paint, stir it and pour it into 5-gallon buckets.
The repurposed paint will be given to the public at no cost. Shifts are open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon.
Aprons, gloves and shoes will be provided. The next chance to join will be May 6, with more events on the first and third Saturdays of every month until November.