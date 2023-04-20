Being a valued member of the Columbia community can take many forms, whether it be volunteering at a soup kitchen or joining an activist group.
Here are a few ways to get involved in local community service.
Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri
The Food Bank of Central Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive in Columbia, provides food for 100,000 people each month across 32 countries, according to its website.
The Food Bank is always looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand.
Volunteer duties involve sorting through donations, relabeling and repackaging food and more.
Other opportunities to help out include working special events or becoming a delivery driver. To volunteer or make a donation, visit the website.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a national event hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Participants help the organization’s goal of raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The walk in Columbia will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, at Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium.
To donate or register for the event, visit the website.
Central Missouri Humane Society
Plenty of abandoned animals need attention at the Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd. The non-profit offers ways to volunteer, donate to the cause and foster a pet until it’s adopted.
Visit the CMHS website in order to register for a variety of volunteer based opportunities.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri is a volunteer-based organization that pairs an adult with a child to mentor.
Community-based mentors act as confidantes and participate in activities, such as events, exercise or entertainment.
School-based mentors provide guidance and support through education.
For more information, or to sign up, visit the website.
Other volunteer programs
According to the City of Columbia website, a variety of opportunities are available to benefit the community while volunteering in city government.
Opportunities include litter team clean ups, tree giveaways and more. Visit the website for more information.