Bone mass begins to decrease at the age of 40, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, but there are ways to help keep them strong.
First, incorporate foods rich in calcium and vitamin D into your diet. Calcium is a mineral that helps build and maintain bone strength, and vitamin D helps the intestine absorb it, so they’re most beneficial when paired together.
1. Vegetables
Bok choy, collards and kale are a few leafy greens that are high in calcium. The greens’ calcium levels can be increased when cooked, but leaving them raw doesn’t interfere with one’s intake of the mineral.
Not many vegetables contain vitamin D other than a few specific mushrooms, which are actually a fungus. Raw maitake mushrooms and dried shiitake mushrooms have high levels of vitamin D, according to Medical News Today.
2. Fish
Fish like salmon, swordfish, sardines and tuna are high in vitamin D, according to Harvard University. Canned salmon in particular is a rich source of calcium.
3. Beans
Soybeans are high in calcium when dry-roasted. Half a cup contains 119 mg of the mineral, according to WebMD. Canned baked beans are also high in the mineral and have a lot of fiber.
4. Eggs
Eggs contain both calcium and vitamin D. Eggs also have vitamin D3, which is the natural form of vitamin D produced by the body from sunlight, according to Harvard University.
5. Fruits
Fruits like oranges, figs, papayas, berries and kiwis are all high in calcium. There are no fruits with significant amounts of vitamin D, but fortified orange juice has plenty.
Fortified orange juice with vitamin D2 or D3 is equally as effective as taking a vitamin D oral supplement for adults, according to the National Library of Medicine.
6. Fortified dairy and non-dairy alternatives
Any dairy product like yogurt, cheese or milk is rich in calcium. They are often the best-absorbed sources of it, according to WebMD.
These products are often fortified with vitamin D along with their non-dairy replacements, including plant based alternatives like soy milk, almond milk and oat milk.