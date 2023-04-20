A new crisis hotline seems to be taking pressure off the traditional 911 emergency line.
The 988 hotline is a crisis line designed to address suicide prevention and mental health crises. While the two hotlines may have similar features, both have different purposes that serve separate circumstances.
What is 988?
The 988 number is new, but the actual hotline has been around for years. Before 988, there was Lifeline, (800) 273-8255, that focused on suicide prevention.
Since 2005, people have been able to call Lifeline and get help with mental health issues during a phone call with appropriate counselors.
988 took effect in July 2022 as a more direct way to get resources and support.
According to the 988 website, the professionals talking to callers “will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support and connect them to resources if necessary.”
Counselors can assess the situation and follow up with struggling individuals as well as engaging local resource support to help.
The professionals can be reached by phone, text and online.
911 and 988 compared
Differences between the two helplines largely depend on the situation prompting the call.
911 should be used in a general emergency situation including fire reports, severe medical emergencies and imminent threats. The number will dispatch local fire, police and medical units to a given location.
988 is specifically for mental health-related emergencies, including breakdowns and suicidal tendencies. Counselors with the helpline can talk a caller through the situation and recommend a follow-up if necessary.
Both are designed to provide help and care to whoever calls, using location features in case a situation escalates. Responders will continue to stay on the line until the situation is safe.
Work in progressAccording to Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr., while the 988 hotline is designed to help alleviate the number of calls to emergency services and separate mental health emergencies from other situations, that has not been the case so far.
The 988 number is best used when a person or someone knows there is a clear mental health crisis, but real life situations don’t happen that way initially. Situations can escalate and de-escalate rapidly.
Farr said emergency services are still sorting through ways to effectively separate each call, and training is still needed. All emergency lines are available and ready to help no matter the situation, he said.