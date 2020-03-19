Gyms frequently offer discounts to older adults as membership incentives. Another way to get a gym discount is to affiliate with a Medicare provider that offers no-cost Silver Sneakers and Renew Active options.
Silver Sneakers is a fitness program that is free to Medicare beneficiaries. Seniors over 65 with Silver Sneakers in their Medicare plan have access to more than 14,000 gym locations nationwide.
Those who have a Medicare plan can check on their Silver Sneakers eligibility by going to the website silversneakers.com. Once eligibility is assured, the free Silver Sneakers app will give you access to a digital membership card, provide a list of locations and classes and track workouts.
Renew Active is another program offered by a carrier with select Medicare Advantage Plans. It also offers access to gyms and fitness places across the country.
Prime Fitness is offered through Tivity Health, a fitness solutions provider, to provide affordable, flexible membership without gym contracts. Tivity Health pairs up with health care partners to allow access to thousands of locations.
1. Planet Fitness
- 205 E. Nifong Blvd.
- 2101 W. Broadway.
Discounts: Planet Fitness locations offer Sliver Sneakers benefits.
Note: Planet Fitness provides 24-hour access to its gyms in Columbia. Full access to a gym costs $10 a month.
A premium option — called a “Black Card” — for $22.99 a month provides other discounts for cooler drinks and Reebok products, allows access to equipment such as massage chairs and tanning beds and gives members unlimited guest privileges.
2. Wilson’s Fitness
- 2601 Range Line St.
- 111 Orr St.
- 2902 Forum Blvd.
Discount: 10% off for seniors.
Note: Wilson’s Fitness has two programs designed for older adults. The Chair/Forever class is a slow-paced class that offers the option of using a yoga chair for performing certain exercises. Silver Strong is tailored toward the individual and is meant for members over 55.
3. Anytime Fitness
- 1729 W. Broadway.
- 3200 Penn Terrace, No. 117.
- 2101 Corona Road.
Discounts: Silver Sneakers, Renew Active and Prime Fitness benefits.
Note: Anytime Fitness is another 24-hour gym in Columbia.
4. PRO Fitness
- 3210 Vandiver Drive.
Discounts: Silver Sneakers and Renew Active benefits.
Note: PRO Fitness offers a free introductory week to anyone who wants to give the gym a try.
5. The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC)
- 1701 W. Ash St.
Discounts: Silver Sneakers and Renew Active benefits.
Senior fees:
- Daily: $3.75.
- MultiPass (20 visits): $56.25.
- Annual: $225 (or $22.50 a month).
- 30 days: $28.50.
- Annual couple: $292.50.
- Monthly couple: $29.25.
- 30 days for a couple: $35.25.
Note: The ARC is owned and managed by Columbia Parks and Recreation.
6. Body Refinery Gym
- 3400 Broadway Business Park Court, Suite 110.
Discounts: Silver Sneakers benefits.
Note: Body Refinery Gym is another 24-hour gym in Columbia. It is a hybrid training and team training center with a full-size gym.
7. Fit Central
- 3410 Broadway Business Park Court, Suite 107.
Discounts: Silver Sneakers Location.
Note: Fit Central offers small-group personal training and private classes.