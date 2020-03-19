Gyms frequently offer discounts to older adults as membership incentives. Another way to get a gym discount is to affiliate with a Medicare provider that offers no-cost Silver Sneakers and Renew Active options.

Silver Sneakers is a fitness program that is free to Medicare beneficiaries. Seniors over 65 with Silver Sneakers in their Medicare plan have access to more than 14,000 gym locations nationwide.

Those who have a Medicare plan can check on their Silver Sneakers eligibility by going to the website silversneakers.com. Once eligibility is assured, the free Silver Sneakers app will give you access to a digital membership card, provide a list of locations and classes and track workouts.

Renew Active is another program offered by a carrier with select Medicare Advantage Plans. It also offers access to gyms and fitness places across the country.

Prime Fitness is offered through Tivity Health, a fitness solutions provider, to provide affordable, flexible membership without gym contracts. Tivity Health pairs up with health care partners to allow access to thousands of locations.

1. Planet Fitness

  • 205 E. Nifong Blvd.
  • 2101 W. Broadway.

Discounts: Planet Fitness locations offer Sliver Sneakers benefits.

Note: Planet Fitness provides 24-hour access to its gyms in Columbia. Full access to a gym costs $10 a month.

A premium option — called a “Black Card” — for $22.99 a month provides other discounts for cooler drinks and Reebok products, allows access to equipment such as massage chairs and tanning beds and gives members unlimited guest privileges.

2. Wilson’s Fitness

  • 2601 Range Line St.
  • 111 Orr St.
  • 2902 Forum Blvd.

Discount: 10% off for seniors.

Note: Wilson’s Fitness has two programs designed for older adults. The Chair/Forever class is a slow-paced class that offers the option of using a yoga chair for performing certain exercises. Silver Strong is tailored toward the individual and is meant for members over 55.

3. Anytime Fitness

  • 1729 W. Broadway.
  • 3200 Penn Terrace, No. 117.
  • 2101 Corona Road.

Discounts: Silver Sneakers, Renew Active and Prime Fitness benefits.

Note: Anytime Fitness is another 24-hour gym in Columbia.

4. PRO Fitness

  • 3210 Vandiver Drive.

Discounts: Silver Sneakers and Renew Active benefits.

Note: PRO Fitness offers a free introductory week to anyone who wants to give the gym a try.

5. The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC)

  • 1701 W. Ash St.

Discounts: Silver Sneakers and Renew Active benefits.

Senior fees:

  • Daily: $3.75.
  • MultiPass (20 visits): $56.25.
  • Annual: $225 (or $22.50 a month).
  • 30 days: $28.50.
  • Annual couple: $292.50.
  • Monthly couple: $29.25.
  • 30 days for a couple: $35.25.

Note: The ARC is owned and managed by Columbia Parks and Recreation.

6. Body Refinery Gym

  • 3400 Broadway Business Park Court, Suite 110.

Discounts: Silver Sneakers benefits.

Note: Body Refinery Gym is another 24-hour gym in Columbia. It is a hybrid training and team training center with a full-size gym.

7. Fit Central

  • 3410 Broadway Business Park Court, Suite 107.

Discounts: Silver Sneakers Location.

Note: Fit Central offers small-group personal training and private classes.

