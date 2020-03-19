Besides cooking classes, pop-ups and food events, you can join a variety of food clubs. These groups of people get together and bond over their shared love for certain kinds of food and drink. This list will help you decide which group is right for you.

Ron’s Wednesday Rides with Red Wine

This cycling group plans bike trips around Boone County and ends the day with wine and a potluck. Everyone is welcome. Bring something to share even if you don’t drink wine.

When: Every Wednesday from mid-April to mid-October, and whenever the weather permits.

Where: The location keeps changing, but you can keep up by getting on the email list.

Cost: None.

Contact: Founder Ron Lueck at rlueck@socket.net

Happy Hour Wine Tasting

This club offers a chance to socialize with other women, although men are also welcome. Everyone brings an appetizer or dessert, as well as a beverage. The group is a part of the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club. Join by filling out a membership form on the website.

When: Fourth Thursday every alternate month.

Where: Usually at members’ homes.

Cost: To join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club costs $20 by email or $30 by mail.

Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com

EAT DRINK THINK Club

Sarah Cyr, the previous owner of The Wine Cellar, runs the EAT DRINK THINK Club. Cyr focuses on educating members about wellness when they gather for monthly dinners. A monthly subscription allows access to the dinners, as well as Sarah’s weekly emails and a private Facebook group.

When: Third Wednesday of each month for the dinner.

Where: Different restaurants around the city.

Cost: $25 per month.

Contact: Sarah Cyr at Sarah@eatdrinkthinkcoach.com

Coffee Club

Members meet each month to visit coffee shops around town, discuss coffee and make new friends. The group is a part of the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club. Join by filling out the membership form on the website.

When: Third Thursday of each month.

Where: Revealed only to members.

Cost: To join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club costs $20 by email or $30 by mail.

Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com

Lunch Bunch

A group that meets in different locations around the city for lunch, Lunch Bunch provides a chance to socialize. The group emerged from the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club, and you can join them by filling out the membership form on their website.

When: The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month.

Where: Different locations are decided with group consensus.

Cost: Join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club for an annual fee of $20 by email or $30 by mail.

Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com

Wine Tasting Club

This club is an informal group that meets to share sweet and savory finger foods and enjoy different kinds of wine. The group emerged from the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club, and you can join them by filling out the membership form on their website.

When: The group meets on the last Friday evening of alternating months.

Where: Meetups are usually at different member’s houses.

Cost: Join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club for an annual fee of $20 by email or $30 by mail.

Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2020. I'm a graduate student studying magazine editing and writing. Reach me at aimanjaved@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.