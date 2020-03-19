Besides cooking classes, pop-ups and food events, you can join a variety of food clubs. These groups of people get together and bond over their shared love for certain kinds of food and drink. This list will help you decide which group is right for you.
Ron’s Wednesday Rides with Red Wine
This cycling group plans bike trips around Boone County and ends the day with wine and a potluck. Everyone is welcome. Bring something to share even if you don’t drink wine.
When: Every Wednesday from mid-April to mid-October, and whenever the weather permits.
Where: The location keeps changing, but you can keep up by getting on the email list.
Cost: None.
Contact: Founder Ron Lueck at rlueck@socket.net
Happy Hour Wine Tasting
This club offers a chance to socialize with other women, although men are also welcome. Everyone brings an appetizer or dessert, as well as a beverage. The group is a part of the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club. Join by filling out a membership form on the website.
When: Fourth Thursday every alternate month.
Where: Usually at members’ homes.
Cost: To join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club costs $20 by email or $30 by mail.
Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com
EAT DRINK THINK Club
Sarah Cyr, the previous owner of The Wine Cellar, runs the EAT DRINK THINK Club. Cyr focuses on educating members about wellness when they gather for monthly dinners. A monthly subscription allows access to the dinners, as well as Sarah’s weekly emails and a private Facebook group.
When: Third Wednesday of each month for the dinner.
Where: Different restaurants around the city.
Cost: $25 per month.
Contact: Sarah Cyr at Sarah@eatdrinkthinkcoach.com
Coffee Club
Members meet each month to visit coffee shops around town, discuss coffee and make new friends. The group is a part of the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club. Join by filling out the membership form on the website.
When: Third Thursday of each month.
Where: Revealed only to members.
Cost: To join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club costs $20 by email or $30 by mail.
Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com
Lunch Bunch
A group that meets in different locations around the city for lunch, Lunch Bunch provides a chance to socialize. The group emerged from the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club, and you can join them by filling out the membership form on their website.
When: The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month.
Where: Different locations are decided with group consensus.
Cost: Join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club for an annual fee of $20 by email or $30 by mail.
Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com
Wine Tasting Club
This club is an informal group that meets to share sweet and savory finger foods and enjoy different kinds of wine. The group emerged from the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club, and you can join them by filling out the membership form on their website.
When: The group meets on the last Friday evening of alternating months.
Where: Meetups are usually at different member’s houses.
Cost: Join the Columbia Newcomers and Neighbors Club for an annual fee of $20 by email or $30 by mail.
Contact: Founder Janet Angi at 248-953-1431 or columbianewcomers@gmail.com