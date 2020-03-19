When Mary Ann Gates married her husband, Ralph, in 1968, he had already spent years handling a shotgun. She had only used one a few times to keep foxes out of the hen house.
Yet during the next 50 years, they would become among the best shots in the state and owners of Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports, a 200-acre range with some of the best sport shooting in mid-Missouri.
But it wasn't until 1985 that Mary Ann Gates decided to engage in the sport. Her husband tried to coax her into it, but she would always decline. Then one day, she turned the tables.
She pointed her shotgun at a target, hit it and realized she was enjoying it. Six weeks later, she and her husband were both competing in the Show-Me State Games.
"You don't need to be a rocket scientist to shoot," Ralph Gates said. "Your IQ just needs to be higher than room temperature."
Since 1991, the couple has been competing in the Missouri State Senior Games and now hold 46 records in shotgun sports. They also do exceptionally well in national competitions, called "registered shoots."
In 1998 at the Vintage Cup, World Side-by-Side Championship and Exhibition in Rhode Island, Mary Ann Gates took the trophy in the ladies division.
"It's something we can do as a couple," she said. "In shooting there's no real advantage that a man has over a woman. That was the only real (world) trophy I was ever going to get."
Today, the Gateses own 1,100 acres of land northeast of Columbia with a clubhouse that has a full kitchen and room for both overnight stays and camping.
Their 200-acre range offers skeet shooting and trap shooting, plus two sporting clay courses that hold nearly 50 shooting stations.
"It's often referred to as 'golf with a shotgun,'" Ralph Gates said.
Built to simulate hunting, the two clay courses cover a mix of terrain, from small streams to forests, prairie and hills.
"It is one of the best places I have seen to learn how to shoot because there are so many presentations within a small area," Ralph Gates said.
Mary Ann and Ralph Gates provide instruction in all of the sports on the grounds and also manage fundraisers and major sporting competitions.
In 1996, the couple hosted the National Sporting Clays Association and International 5-Stand Tournament at their range in 1996. Nearly 400 people turned out from around the globe, they said, including competitors from Australia and New Zealand.
Two years ago, Prairie Grove held the Can-Am Police-Fire Games where active and retired service members — police officers, firefighters and EMT responders — participated in trap, skeet and sporting clays.
"You meet a lot of nice people," Ralph Gates said about his sport.
The club also has an extensive youth program with a youth trap league and training for 4H sports, Boy Scouts, the MU Police Department and the Mizzou Shotgun Club.
"One thing we really enjoy is developing new shooters," Mary Ann Gates said.
Debbie Sorrell, who works with the MU Extension and is the state specialist in law enforcement training, uses Prairie Grove as a training site for recruits.
"They're so supportive of minor (young) adult learners," she said about the Gateses. "Anytime I bring my guys in, they always say 'welcome and thank you.'"
Youth involvement at Prairie Grove has grown steadily since the club began in 1992, a tribute to their genuine effort to introduce the sport to a new generation.
Ron Utterback was a volunteer at Prairie Grove while the range was under construction and thus an old friend of the Gateses. Being involved with youth training is one of their key initiatives, he said.
"With the (youth trap league), 4H and FFA, they always maintain a high priority of safety," Utterback said. "The Gateses are very dedicated to helping young people get started."