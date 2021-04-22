If you’ve seen the “lawyer cat” video, where a cat photo replaces the face of Texas attorney Rod Ponton during a court hearing, you’re familiar with the landmines on Zoom.
The truth is that these kinds of Zoom-based incidents have become common. Here are a few ways to avoid them as explained by Cassandra Kearny, an assistant teaching professor and director of public speaking at MU.
A common misconception about Zoom calls is that they are telephone calls with a different format. But for the most part, Zoom meetings replace proper office meetings and require the same amount of professionalism and courtesy.
To maintain this decorum, choose a room at home with privacy and few — if any — distractions. Joining a Zoom meeting is like “inviting people into your home” and should be viewed as such, Kearny said. Having someone in the room who is not a part of the Zoom call may interrupt the business at hand and make you seem inattentive.
When beginning a call, understand what the camera will be recording before the meeting starts. Obviously, the level of professionalism can take a step back when talking to family, but on a more serious call, these sorts of impressions set the tone.
According to Kearney, it is respectful to have your video on at all times to ensure maximum audience engagement when listening to somebody else speak.
Cue up the next meeting early to check your physical setting. This is a good time to adjust a laptop, your attire and anything distracting in the background. A circulating fan behind the head in the background “can be nauseating,” Kearney said.
Once you have entered a meeting, the first step should always be to check whether or not your microphone is on. It’s good to get into the habit of staying silent until you know that speaking is safe, so turn the microphone to mute unless you are speaking.
When speaking, remember that eye contact is still polite, even in a digital setting. Looking at the person’s face on the screen rather than the laptop camera itself is a problem that all generations seem to have. While it may feel normal and socially acceptable at the moment, it would roughly translate in real life to staring at someone’s feet.
Kearney said it’s important to “double down on audience engagement,” because with the potential number distractions in an online setting, “you can lose your audience so quickly.”
Finally, a Zoom meeting should end with the same level of politeness as an in-person meeting. While it certainly may be tempting in some contexts to quietly leave the call, it remains important to have your absence acknowledged by the group, especially in smaller calls.
This is where the chat feature comes into play. Just be sure to send the message to the correct people.