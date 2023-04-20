COMO Area Buy, Sell, Trade
This public Facebook group allows people in the Columbia area to buy, sell and trade items.
There are over 44,000 members, and the group is very active. Items up for sale might include diaper bags, furniture and refrigerators.
Pricing is listed on the items and trade is possible depending on the individuals. Since it’s a public group, people can easily message others, as well as scan the items on the page.
Columbia Swap Shop
Columbia Swap Shop is another public Facebook group for those looking to trade or buy and sell items. This group has slightly more people, around 55,000. Some of the items featured on this page include cars, diapers and workout equipment.
Buy Nothing Columbia
This public Facebook group is slightly different because members do not buy or sell. Instead, everything posted is free.
The page has a statement that there is no asking for money, buying, selling or trading.
It’s a group of 5,000 members where things are loaned or shared among members. The page features many people asking for certain items or giving them away.
Columbia Marketplace
This is a Facebook marketplace that sells, buys and trades. This private Facebook group has around 7,000 members and caters to the Columbia community and surrounding areas.