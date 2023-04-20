Aimee Spicci: An unexpected love of teaching offers lasting benefits

Aimee Spicci says her favorite thing about being a teacher is watching her students have their “aha” moment.
“It’s when everything comes together in that moment, where they’re like ‘Oh, I get it now.’ Sort of that lightbulb moment,” she said.
Spicci herself had a lightbulb moment when she discovered a passion for art and teaching. Growing up, she said she really struggled in school, and like many people, wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted to do when she grew up.
“I wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “But I found out through an EMT class that I apparently didn’t like blood or needles. So that was a problem.”
Now, Spicci has been teaching for over 20 years, including art classes in her free time for the past four to five summers.
She has also been a learning specialist for the past six years at Our Lady of Lourdes, an interparish school for kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
“When I transferred to the Catholic school, they didn’t have an accommodations program,” Spicci explained. “The moment that I arrived in the Catholic school, I knew this is what I wanted to do.”
Spicci’s role as a learning specialist includes a wide variety of services, including meeting with families, parents, teachers and students, completing administrative tasks and carrying out observations.
Specifically, she provides accommodations for students K-8 who qualify with reading disabilities, math disabilities, language disorders, autism, vision issues or other medical issues that may deter a student from learning.
There is no “typical day” for her as a learning specialist, she said, since her tasks vary depending on what students need for help.
“If a typical day were to happen, I have several students I work with one-on-one,” she said.
That instruction may be helping a student take a test, stepping in if someone needs behavioral assistance or supporting a student’s learning inside the classroom.
“That’s my favorite thing, because that’s where they learn best,” she said.
She is also able to help when students need accommodations such as reduced homework, extended time on testing or homework or speaking with teachers about specific needs.
“It’s just really important for all kids to be included, whether it’s disability or whatever it is,” Spicci said. “We’re all made perfectly, and we don’t always fit into a perfect little box. I think that it’s important that people understand that.”
Her passion may come from a deeper understanding of the struggles children face.
“I struggled through school, so it wasn’t an easy decision for me to decide to be a teacher because I never felt really smart,” she said. “I hated school.”
Spicci was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia when she was in college.
“I think it helps me to connect with the kids and be able to make a difference in a more profound sort of way,” she said. “I’m able to meet kids where they are and understand that struggle in a way that’s pretty personal.”
Spicci can also share with others through art.
“I call myself an accidental artist,” she said. “I can work on something, I can make a mistake, but I can turn it into something amazing.”
For several summers, Spicci taught adaptive art to kids at Access Art, a studio in Columbia. She worked with students on subjects like painting, mixed media, pottery and even crochet. This summer, she plans to teach various art styles through private lessons.
“It’s a stress reliever for me, so it’s a really good creative outlet for me to be able to produce art and to be able to teach other people art,” she said.
“There’s some skill level in there, but there’s also that creativity piece where if you don’t do it exactly right, it’s fine because it’s art.”
Creating art may also assist kids with disabilities, especially if they’re struggling in school, Spicci explained.
“It gives them another place where they can feel successful,” she said.
“No one’s giving them a grade. They’re not going to fail second grade if they can’t learn how to crochet a square.”
Spicci said her unexpected love for art and teaching has been a positive way for her to feel as though she’s really making an impact.
“I used to get a lot more from it just in terms of getting love back,” Spicci said. “But now, as I’m older, it’s just about giving what I have to the world, and being able to share that and know it’s making a little bit of a difference.”