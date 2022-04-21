Even someone considered healthy overall can add more anti-inflammatory foods onto the plate and help prevent cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
Elizabeth Freeman, a clinical dietitian with MU Health Care, said an anti-inflammatory diet can be both preventative and protective.
“If you have already been diagnosed, it’s not too late to make food changes,” Freeman said.
For those with a cancer diagnosis, adopting an anti-inflammatory diet can result in overall improvement of health and help protect against recurrence, according to MD Anderson Cancer Center website.
For diabetics, improved blood glucose control tied to weight loss is another benefit, studies show. The diet can even be beneficial to those with Alzheimer’s.
Because her patients are fueling their body with more nutrient dense foods, Freeman said they often report better energy levels. The digestive system can also benefit.
“You’re getting better fiber sources, so your GI system feels a little happier,” Freeman said. “Less bloating, less cramping, less gas.”
For those who suffer from lupus, arthritis or other autoimmune disorders, an anti-inflammatory diet may reduce symptoms such as joint pain and fatigue.
Eat a colorful diet
“The goal is that you are eating a really colorful diet,” Freeman said.
Berries get their rich pigments from anthocyanins, which boost the immune system, reduce inflammation and aid in cancer prevention.
Strawberries and raspberries are full of protective antioxidants, with blueberries and blackberries adding more color.
Leafy greens such as kale and spinach can add rich shades of emerald to the plate. These are also healthy sources of fiber.
In addition to aiding digestion, leafy greens have cancer-protecting properties. Broccoli and cauliflower are also good options.
Omega-3 fatty acids or “healthy fats” promote heart health. When cooking, Freeman recommends swapping vegetable or canola oil with olive oil.
Avocados, beans and fish — especially salmon, tuna and mackerel — are abundant in omega-3s. In addition to being rich in omega-3s, flaxseeds, chia seeds and nuts are sources of plant-based protein.
Freeman also recommends including whole grains, such as brown rice and quinoa, which contain immune-boosting antioxidants, digestive-aiding fiber and other healthy properties.
Foods to avoid
Plant-based food sources are meant to replace processed sugars and meats.
“You’re limiting things that have added sugars — sodas, cakes, cookies and candies,” Freeman said.
High amounts of processed sugar can increase the risk of heart disease, among other disadvantages. Go for dark chocolate instead.
Both Freeman and the World Health Organization recommend limiting the intake of processed meats such as bacon, sausage and hot dogs.
The WHO classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning it has been found to have cancer-causing agents.
Final words of advice
“As dietitians, we want people to enjoy their food,” Freeman said.
She recommends experimenting in the kitchen with different seasonings and cooking methods. Restricting favorite foods all the time could lead to unhealthy eating habits.
The goal is overall health improvement that’s sustainable in the long run.
“We kind of think of the 80/20 (rule): 80% of the time you’re eating healthy food choices, and maybe 20% are not quite as healthy,” Freeman said.
“If at least 80% of the time (you’re) eating a healthy, balanced diet and getting exercise regularly, then generally you’re helping promote good, healthy habits for yourself.”