Cara Otto stood in line on a recent Saturday morning to pick up a basket of fresh produce at Parkade Center.
She took a random number, waited for 15 minutes and then matched her number to a basket full of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The basket held a mix of fruit — Gala apples, papayas, avocados, bananas, pears and blood oranges — and an assortment of vegetables — a jumbo yellow onion, Yukon potatoes, radishes, grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce and a bag of Brussels sprouts.
It was her biweekly distribution from Bountiful Baskets, a co-op in Columbia whose members pool their money to buy fresh produce in bulk.
After Otto picked up her basket, she shifted the produce to a cardboard box and slid it into the back of her car.
“We have a family of five, so groceries are expensive,” she said.
The Columbia chapter of Bountiful Baskets is affiliated with a nationwide organization, currently active in 16 different states, according to its website.
The local chapter has been in business for five years and has around 45 member families. Membership carries no obligation to take part every alternate week, and basket orders fluctuate depending on demand.
Everyone who decides to participate pays $19 to $20 for six fruits and six vegetables, to be delivered Saturdays to a warehouse in Parkade Center.
For an additional cost, contributors can order extras, such as a popular lunch box option with fruits and vegetables for school-age children or a pack of organic-only produce.
Price comparisons conducted by members reveal that they are saving $20 to $30 over the cost of produce at the supermarket.
The idea is that buying in bulk allows members to buy more fresh produce at lower cost. The catch is that members never know in advance what they will get.
How it works
Bountiful Baskets was started in 2006 by two women in Arizona as a small venture for their own neighborhood.
Five years later, Linda Weaver, 65, discovered Bountiful Baskets when she was visiting her daughter in Idaho and tagged along to the local basket pickup point.
Back in Columbia, she studied the website bountifulbaskets.org and decided to train as a volunteer site coordinator. It took her four years to arrange for Parkade Center to become the site for local pickup.
Recently, Weaver, who works MU Parking & Transportation, has passed on her responsibilities to Rachel Scheffer and Jennifer Payne, both involved in the venture nearly since the beginning.
On alternate Mondays and Tuesdays, the Columbia link on the official website goes live and members can sign up for a basket. On Saturdays, members print their online receipts and head over to the pickup point where they meet either Payne or Scheffer.
The coordinators fill out the paperwork for the produce, oversee volunteers who divide and inspect produce, receive order receipts from members and email them to the main organization.
Scheffer and Payne aren’t paid but both receive an extra basket each month after they have filed their paperwork.
The food challenge
“Back when we first started, the produce was a lot different. It was really weird,” recalled member Jessica Hardy.
“So you’d get things like daikon radish, and you’d say, what am I supposed to do with that?”
But Hardy, a recruiter at MU Health Care, wasn’t discouraged. The baskets have pushed her children to experiment, she said.
“We didn’t really eat a lot of mangoes until this, and now they love mangoes,” she said.
Scheffer ordered three t before she finally embraced the surprise element and figured out how to plan meals. As with Hardy, Scheffer’s children’s tastes have also changed.
“My 6-year-old now likes steamed broccoli,” she said. “Go figure.”
Robyn McCullem, a stay-at-home mom, said the program has motivated her to make healthier choices.
“I think it’s all part of a lifestyle and you know, you take care of your body in one way, you want to do it in other ways,” she said.
Volunteers become friends
One recent Saturday, volunteers had gathered at 8:15 a.m. to sort out the produce. In the empty warehouselike space, their voices echoed as they awaited the delivery truck.
“It’s fun to get together with other moms and chat while we quickly move hundreds of pounds of produce around. It’s a good workout and a lot of fun,” said Jaime Palmer, an officer at the Central Bank of Boone County.
Volunteers lined boxes up on opposite sides of the room, then slit them open. Produce was sorted and baskets filled.
Each volunteer had their own reasons for being there.
For Michelle Knudsen, it’s a chance to involve her 6-year-old daughter, Charlotte, in a healthy activity.
Members stay connected through the CoMO Eat Right group on Facebook that Hardy set up in 2016. It gives 400-plus members a chance to share recipes, conduct price comparisons with grocery stores, send reminders and discuss how to divide produce or swap it.
For Hardy, it’s is a way to start the day early. Afterward, she’ll run into members at the grocery store as they all try to map out their meals.
“I’ve actually met a lot of people through this that I wouldn’t have otherwise met,” she said.