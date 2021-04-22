Growing up on a cattle farm in Lincoln County, Charles Ellis was raised to pursue a career in agriculture.
The farm has been owned by his family since 1851. Now, years later, Ellis and his brothers are still managing the 700 acres.
Ellis is also a field specialist in agricultural engineering for the Lincoln County office of MU Extension, where he has worked for almost 30 years. Countless numbers of farmers in the county have benefited from his advice on crops, building specs and mechanization.
Missouri is home to more than 100,000 farms, and Ellis has dedicated himself to helping farmers analyze crop data and ensure plant health and productivity.
Over the years, farming has changed dramatically, he said, compared to what it was when he was growing up.
Despite the changes, Ellis and his family, including his wife and three children, are devoted to their lives on the farm. It is a big part of Ellis’ life, since his brothers manage the farm alongside him. Staying on this land means a lot to them.
”We’re tied to it,” he said.
From classroom to crop fields
His background on the family farm led him to pursue a career in agricultural engineering at MU. He received a degree in agricultural mechanization, as well as a master’s degree in agricultural economics. Agricultural mechanization is a type of engineering that provides farmers with the tools and machines necessary for a successful crop yield.
Ellis began to work for MU Extension in 1991 and describes the work as “taking what we learn on campus and taking it to the individuals in the state.”
He shares the knowledge learned in the classroom with farmers out in the field.
He collects data and works directly with farmers to help them improve their farming methods. The data can influence everything from the type of combines farmers use when harvesting crops to the right kind of fertilizers to distribute.
“The good and bad of the job is that it’s not structured, so boredom does not set in,” he said.
A changing field
MU Extension was created for outreach, so much of its staff has had similar experiences with job structure. A lot of progress in agriculture is achieved this way, said Extension colleague Karisha Devlin.
She said she likes the fact that she can work on multiple projects and do a bit of unpredictable work, as well.
Devlin works as an agricultural business field specialist and is also co-CEO of Annie’s Project, an MU Extension effort that supports women in agriculture.
”Annie’s Project is a risk management program for women in agriculture,” she said.
In addition to taking part in this project, she also is a chair of Farm, Family and Me, a statewide women’s summit.
Agriculture has changed with respect to visibility for women, Devlin said. Although women have always been involved in agriculture, there has been a sharp increase in recognition in recent years.
”There has been a huge jump in the percentage of women showing up saying, ‘Yes, I am a producer,’ or, ‘Yes, I am actively involved in my agriculture operations,’” she said.
While Devlin has watched more women advance in agriculture, Ellis said he has noticed more change within the scope of day-to-day technology.
“There’s been a lot of changes in how the work is done,” he said.
As the technology grows, so does the kind of work he accomplishes. He receives more thorough data faster, he said, and can share this information with farmers, everything from what type of soil to use to how combines should be run.
New technologyEllis explained that the growth of technology has made this effort a lot more involved, but it has also expanded the knowledge of agricultural workers.
He fondly remembers the days where he got only a few emails a day and joked that when he started work in this field, “we used dial-up computers.” Now, 30 years later, he uses GPS tracking, drone spotting and Zoom.
“There’s just so much data you can collect when you’re planting or harvesting,” he said. “It’s almost like our method of measuring things has exceeded our understanding of it.”
Right now, he is also working with the University of Indiana to take high resolution imagery of plants and “hopefully diagnose plant health,” he said.
When he is not focused on specialized projects, Ellis finds himself busy on the farm. He said he is excited to see what his children choose to pursue, even if it is a different path than his.
“It’s going to be their choice, their call,” he said.