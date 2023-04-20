Organized sports help children stay active and learn valuable life lessons such as teamwork and perseverance.
Research suggests that participating in sports can lead to long-term benefits for children, as well as their families and communities in general, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion website,
Even so, there are an abundance of sport activities to choose from in Columbia, so it can be difficult to find one to best fit a child’s abilities and interests.
Try something new
Whether it be a team sport, like soccer, basketball or volleyball, or more of an individualized sport such as track, cross country or even mountain-biking; trying out all the options available is a great way to start narrowing down what sport best accommodates the child and their interests.
Jeff Martin, the athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Columbia Independent School, has several tips for parents and grandparents looking for the sport that best fits their child.
Martin suggests letting a child try a variety of sports to discover their strengths and interests.
Summer camp is one method to introduce a child to athletic activities.
Columbia Independent School, among dozens of other schools and organizations, offers summer camps arranged by coaches from different sports teams.
“If they come to try it in the camp experience, it’s a three- or four-day experience, and they can decide if they want to move forward with it or not,” Martin said.
Then, hopefully, parents or grandparents should reach out, ask questions.
Ask a lot of questions
Martin also emphasizes communication between families and coaches.. CIS held a meet-and-greet with coaches last summer where kids and parents were able to see their options and gauge their interests.
Questions about practice times and game schedules, the number of players or participants on a team, as well as any personalized inquiries children may have are all important when deciding a new sport to participate in.
After the event, Martin said he was happy to receive inquiries from students and adults.
“It filled up my inbox,” he said. “But it’s worth it to me to go through that.”
Recognize the benefits
Practice time and game schedules are important considerations when choosing a sport for a child to join, and Martin said he has conversations with each student to cover what each sport entails.
“A lot of them have never done a sport before. I try to encourage them to reach out to the coaches, number one,” Martin said. “They kind of want to know what the process is like: How often are they going to practice? How many games are they going to have? Are the games going to be close? How will they get to games and how will they get home from games? I think explaining the process helps a little bit.”
He also believes that playing a sport is beneficial in teaching youth valuable lessons that will assist them throughout their lives, such as time management and being more competitive.
“[Sports] gives the kids a sense of pride that they’re representing their school somewhere besides just inside the walls of this building,” Martin said.
“I think it makes them a little bit more well-rounded.”