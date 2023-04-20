Making connections with fellow Christians is as important for seniors as it is for young adults. A number of groups in the area provide fellowship and ministry opportunities for older adults.
First Christian Church STARS
STARS (Seniors Together Affirming Reaching Serving) is for adults aged 55 and up. The group meets monthly for travel, touring, meals, entertainment, education and service.
Contact the church at (573) 449-7265 or fcc@firstchristian.org about meeting times and joining this group.
Columbia First Assembly: The Power of Praying for Your Adult Children
This group is studying a book and RightNow Media series by Stormie Omartian. The series dives into ways to pray for adult children and understanding God’s purpose for their lives. It also covers resisting evil influences and destructive behavior and recognizing the need for God.
It is held weekly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in Smith Hall at Columbia First Assembly. Contact: Joy Cook, joycook1993@gmail.com.
Forum Christian Church: Seasoned Adult Ministry
A Bible study for adults 55 and up that provides opportunities for ministry, spiritual enrichment and Christ-centered fellowship.
Members participate in activities that are educational, recreational and inspirational.
This group offers connection over meals, as well as a variety of day trips and longer journeys. They meet on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month from 10 a.m. to noon in room 203 at Forum Chrsitian Church. Fill out the form on the website for more information about this group.
Truelife Apostolic: Solstice Senior Living Bible Study
This ministry and Bible study is offered for those 60 and up. There is also an option for seniors who cannot leave their homes. They meet every other Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Contact ericappleton@gmail.com for more information.
Grace Bible Church: Young at Heart
Young at Heart is a ministry for seniors that recognizes their contribution to Grace Church’s heritage and honors their experiences with respect.
This group is open to ages 50 and up. It focuses on fellowship, laughter, love and prayer through Bible study and serving God together.
Fill out the contact form on the website for more information.
Blue Ridge Christian Church: Seasoned Saints
The Seasoned Saints group strives to live life in a way that their children, grandchildren and others can see what God has done in their lives. They hope to be an example to others and show them that they can be fruitful no matter their age.
This group meets on the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. in the church building. Contact the church at brcc@socket.net for more information.