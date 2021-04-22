A number of services are available in Columbia that deliver food from lots of restaurants to your door in Columbia. They all have a network partners that use them as the middle link between restaurant and customer.
All of them charge fees for service and delivery that are added to the food cost.
Here is a breakdown of services and what they charge.
DoorDash
Service Fee: Percentage of order subtotal that can vary depending on the order.
Website: www.doordash.com
Number of restaurants: DoorDash has more than 313,000 merchant partners worldwide.
Cost: With delivery to Neff Hall at the University of Missouri, the cost of a New England Clam Chowder Bowl from Red Lobster on 1110 Interstate 70 Dr SW would cost $13.22 after fees.
Comment: According to Abby Homer, corporate communications for DoorDash, the company has “nearly 5,000 merchants in Missouri.”
Grubhub
Service Fee: 3.05% + $0.30
Website: www.grubhub.com
Number of restaurants: Grubhub is available for over 300,000 restaurants.
Cost: With delivery to Neff Hall at the University of Missouri, the cost of a New England Clam Chowder Bowl from Red Lobster on 1110 Interstate 70 Drive SW would cost $9.18 after fees. Delivery was free for this order.
PostmatesService Fee: $0.99 to $3.99 for partner merchants and $5.99 to $9.99 for all other merchants.
Website: www.postmates.com
Number of Restaurants: Postmates has more than 500,000 restaurants available.
Cost: With delivery to Neff Hall at the University of Missouri, the cost of a New England Clam Chowder Bowl from Red Lobster on 1110 Interstate 70 Dr SW would cost $14.06 after fees.
Uber Eats
Service Fee: 15% of order’s subtotal with a $2.50 minimum and $4.50 maximum.
Website: www.ubereats.com
Cost: With delivery to Neff Hall at the University of Missouri, the cost of a New England Clam Chowder Bowl from Red Lobster on 1110 Interstate 70 Dr SW would cost $9.78 after fees.
While delivery fees vary by restaurant, each service has an order processing or service fee. A tip for the delivery driver in not included in any of the fees.
Note: DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats all offer a subscription service of $9.99 that waives delivery fees.
Source: www.doordash.com; www.grubhub.com; www.postmates.com; www.ubereats.com