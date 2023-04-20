Growing up, David Frerichs often found himself in the car waiting for his father to visit members of his congregation in the hospital.
As a Lutheran pastor, he had a duty to pray with those who were sick and hurting.
Now a pastor himself, Frerichs’ father waits for his son when he makes those same visits to congregation members at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Those pastoral calls are just one of the ways Frerichs, 61, seeks to live up to his father’s legacy.
God’s callingIn his 25 years of ministry, Frerichs has served a number of churches across the Midwest, including five years at St. Andrews.
After 10 years of working in education, Frerichs said he felt called to pursue a career in ministry and applied for seminary at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa.
In the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, seminary candidates must undergo a series of applications and interviews prior to admission. Frerichs was unsure about God’s calling for his life, but his own pastor encouraged him to take things one step at a time.
“You don’t have to say yes to all of it right now,” Frerichs said. “Just say yes until you get to a closed door.”
Once he was admitted into the seminary at the age of 36, he spent four years taking classes as well as serving in an internship at a local church.
During his final year of seminary, he began the process of ordination and received a letter of call from a congregation. His first position was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Frerichs said he loved the ministry where he found ways to adapt his background in education.
“I just pray that I might be able to listen deeply,” he said. “And out of that listening, as deeply as I’m able to, discern how best to walk beside and accompany individuals and groups or communities as they seek to do what is in front of them.
“I think that my background in education really provided me substantial resources for that.”
Path to ColumbiaAfter more than eight years in Tulsa, Frerichs and his family moved to a small town in Nebraska for his next position. The town’s population was around 1,500, he said, with more livestock than people.
The welcoming nature of the congregation gave him and his wife an enjoyable seven years in Nebraska, Frerichs said.
After Nebraska, Frerichs had the opportunity to move closer to his parents by accepting the position at St. Andrews in Columbia.
Additionally, Frerichs said he loves the proximity of his current congregation to multiple college campuses.
“It just changes the atmosphere in positive ways in my experience, ” he said. “And for me, the opportunity to spend time with young people with college students that just makes my heart sing.”
As a part of St. Andrew’s college ministry, the church has recently partnered with Calvary Episcopal Church to hold a college Bible study.
Frerichs also encourages his congregation to engage with guests to ensure that they feel comfortable attending the church. Although the congregation has members of all ages, Frerichs said they skew toward older, retired adults.
Not long into his time in Columbia, the pandemic became a significant obstacle to his ministry. Like many churches, Frerichs’ began streaming services over Zoom and continues to do so for those who cannot attend in person.
“This congregation showed a phenomenal ability to respond to the situation faithfully and to adapt to the emerging reality,” he said. “And those adaptations have changed the way we do ministry for the future.”
Ministry at homeFrerichs’ wife, Dawn, was raised as a Roman Catholic and continues to identify as Catholic despite her status as a Lutheran pastor’s wife.
She said she is grateful to have a partner who values religion. They both fondly recall that she didn’t want to be with him at first, but ended up going on one date that turned into 37 years together.
“I’ve always believed in God has a purpose for all of us,” she said. “Because first of all, I never expected to be a pastor’s wife. I always joked that I was going to be a nun.”
The Frerichs raised their two children in the Lutheran Church, with fierce expectations that they attend church on Sundays. Frerichs said he has emulated his own father’s parenting style in many ways, prioritizing grace and forgiveness.
“Too seek to live and be gracious in the kinds of ways that I know God is gracious and loving and forgiving along the way,” Frerichs said.
Outside of ministry, Frerichs is one of three generations of tandem bicyclists. In 1968, his parents received money for a tandem bicycle for their 10th anniversary.
When Frerichs himself got married and started a family, he bought his own tandem bicycle and continued the tradition. Now, his oldest son and his wife have begun tandem bicycling, making it a family affair.
Whether through family activities or in the church, Frerichs said he values his earthly family and his family in Christ above all else.
“We want this to be a space that seeks to build community in the name of Jesus Christ,” he said. “That’s really, in a nutshell, the core of what draws me to being committed to living my life as a Christian.”