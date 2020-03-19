In a world full of commercial clothing, making handmade pieces can add a special flare to anyone's wardrobe. 

Whether you are an expert at making your own clothes or a newcomer, Columbia has classes to teach the basics of the craft.

Castaway Yarns

Location: Woodridge Center, 3600 I-70 Drive SE, Suite E.

Phone: 443-1299.

Website: castawayyarns.com.

Castaway Yarns specializes in classes for knitting and crocheting. For beginners, the shop holds 30-minute classes made by appointment where customers can receive an introduction to both knitting and crocheting. Customers can also get one-on-one help in order to improve their skills. Both options cost $15. They also have seasonal events posted on the website. 

Appletree Quilting Center

Location: 2541 Bernadette Drive. 

Phone: 446-2655.

Website: appletreequilting.com.

At Appletree Quilting Center, customers can strengthen their technical sewing skills . Classes range from how to use a sewing machine to making children's dresses. Classes also teach customers how to make handbags and quilts. Guide lessons for sewing machines range from free to $25. Lessons for wearable fashion start at $45. 

Satin Stitches Sewing & Embroidery

Location: 705 Vandiver Drive.

Phone:  817-0006.

Website: marcysewing.com.

Satin Stitches provides an opportunity for sewing enthusiasts to get to know each other through its Open Sewcial classes. Members of the community can bring their projects and supplies for a full day of sewing. The classes are free and run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Hillcreek Yarn Shoppe

Location: 4093 E. Ketterer Road.

Phone: 449-5648.

Website: hillcreekyarn.com.

Hillcreek Yarn Shoppe offers classes that teach customers how to knit or crochet anything from socks to lace patterns. Each class is made by appointment and costs $10 an hour. Customers can schedule classes for one-on-one assistance or in small groups.

