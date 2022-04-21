Before Mad Cow opened in Columbia in 2011, owner Donald Turpin and his wife were a bit uncertain about the name.
After all, it does refer to a severe degenerative disease that affects cattle, and occasionally humans.
But Turpin and his wife, Fidanka Turpin, decided it was a memorable brand for a restaurant.
“If somebody tells you ‘go have a burger at Mad Cow,’ you can’t forget that name,” Turpin said.
Mad Cow, 503 E. Nifong Blvd. in the Rockbridge Shopping Center, specializes in burgers, fries and “mad cow” sauce. With its big, bright red letters on the front of the building, the establishment is hard to miss.
For years it was a goal of the Turpins to own a restaurant, but it took hard work, persistence and a serious savings plan to get there.
Donald Turpin spent a number of years serving in the U.S. Air Force and working for the Marines before opening Mad Cow.
He was in ROTC during college, became a lieutenant in the Air Force and was initially stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Then he was sent to Germany for four years when the Berlin Wall came tumbling down. He keeps a piece of the wall as a reminder of that experience.
After he left the Air Force, he took on a variety of jobs to save enough money to eventually apply for loans and lease a restaurant space. But the Great Recession in 2008 disrupted the Turpins’ plans.
With no banks offering loans at the time, Donald Turpin returned to the Middle East to work as a contractor in Iraq for the Marines and serve with the Army in Afghanistan.
Finally in 2011, he and his wife had saved enough to open Mad Cow.
Then Turpin was sent to Afghanistan for another two years before flying home for the last time in November 2013. His wife was able to manage the restaurant and keep it afloat until he returned.
Turpin said he remained overseas to save enough to keep the doors open for the long haul and avoid becoming another doomed restaurant statistic. Operating Mad Cow was a challenge for the first five years, he said, but relief set in once it began to show a profit.
Today, what started as just the couple running the business has turned into a fully staffed operation with six employees. The key to its success is the food, Turpin said.
“If you have good food, everything will fall into place eventually,” he said.
Developing a simple menu of burger-and-fries staples allows Mad Cow to focus on the quality of what’s put on the grill, Turpin said. The restaurant uses fresh meat every day, and he said people just know when a burger is good.
Talk of setting up another location was in the air before the pandemic hit, but COVID-19 put a halt to the idea. Still, the coronavirus has not affected business at the original location.
In fact, Turpin said business has grown since the pandemic began. For the last two years, Mad Cow remained open and dedicated to getting food to the public through carryout service and limited seating.
Mark Gaither, who joined the Mad Cow team two months ago, said good food, the “mom and pop” atmosphere and friendly service drew him to the restaurant. The popularity within the community also struck Gaither.
“You have one spot, and this entire town knows who you are,” he said about Turpin.
“He is always going to make sure he helps people out,” he added. “And I think that goes a long way.”