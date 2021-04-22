Do you have neighbors playing loud music all the time? One whose motorcycle has a noisy exhaust pipe? A dog that barks all night?
According to the World Health Organization Europe, “Consistent evidence that noise exposure harms cognitive performance and an association with impaired well-being and motivation to a slightly more limited extent with moderate evidence of effects on blood pressure.”
If these excessive noise can be heard within 50 feet of a residence between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., citizens can report the complaint to the Loud Noise Division at the Columbia Police Department.
Here’s how to file a noise complaint:
1. Visit ColumbiaPD.net and click on the search button in the top right corner. Search “loud noises’’ to find the home page where the complaint can be filed. Residents can also call 442-6131 or a non-emergency responder at 311 to report a complaint.
2. Wen completing the incident description, keep track of the date and time of day when the incident occurred. Accuracy is important.
”The more information you provide the better,” said Jeff Pitts, public information specialist for the Columbia Police Department.
”Call 311 and then the call will be put into ‘a stack’ where it will be assigned to the officer responsible for the neighborhood where the complaint is reported,” he said.
3. Document the exact location and addressed where the accused lives. When reporting a vehicle, make sure to have an exact description (make, model and color) and a license plate number if possible.
4. Avoid personal rantings about the perpetrator or how the noise has negatively impacted your life. Only report whether the noise moves items in the house or if a loud vehicle wakes you up at night on a consistent basis.
5. If the noise complaint escalates and falls in the category of breaching the peace, an arrest will be made.
Here is what a proper noise complaint might look like:
“On June 15 between 12:15 a.m. and 1 a.m., the neighbors in Apartment 2A, played the record player so loud that the trophies on my shelf shook, knocking a couple of books over. I have asked them several times to keep their music to a respectful volume, but they have continued to play the music at the same volume and causing more distress.”