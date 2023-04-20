As people get older, the body has different dietary needs. Prioritizing balanced eating can help maintain a healthy, active lifestyle.
Protein, fiber, calcium, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, potassium and antioxidants are important nutrients to choose, according to Healthline.
The National Council on Aging recommends adding these eight “superfoods” to your plate for healthy aging.
1. Dark, leafy greens. Rich in vitamins and great in salads or sandwiches.
2. Vegetables. in the broccoli family, like cabbage, Brussels sprouts and turnips: Great source of fiber, vitamins and cancer-preventing phytochemicals; especially versatile when cooking stir-fry, soups and pasta dishes.
3. Blueberries. A sweet snack with positive neurocognitive effects and antioxidants.
4. Nuts and seeds. Rich in monounsaurated fats, fiber and antioxidants, though high in calories. Great for a small snack or to sneak into bread, cereals or salads.
5. Eggs. A high-protein meal option full of vitamins and minerals. They can be enjoyed hard-boiled, as a quiche, plain scrambled or in other ways at any time of day.
6. Salmon. A tasty entree serving up high protein and omega-3 fatty acids.
7. Greek yogurt. Good source of protein, calcium and probiotics.
8. Avocados. This creamy green fruit supports head-to-toe health with various vitamins and minerals. Try it in guacamole, on toast or hidden in a smoothie.
The Missouri Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides benefits to eligible seniors to allow greater access to fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and live in one of the 47 eligible counties, including Boone County. Benefits include $50 annually. For more information, visit agriculture.mo.gov/abd/fmkt/.