If you’re looking for new ways to give back to the community, here are eight upcoming events to put on the calendar. * Be sure to check first to see if the events are still scheduled.
Active pursuits
This is a nonprofit organization
that holds a 5K to honor fallen law enforcement officers and the survivors they’ve left behind
. Jog or walk your way to benefitting the Missouri Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors
. This year the event will be a virtual race
- . For questions, contact mollysmiles5k@gmail.com.
This 5K run/walk is to raise awareness for brain cancer patients and support their loved ones, all while honoring their courage and spirit
. The race will begin at 8 a.m. April 18 at Stephens Lake Park
. Proceeds benefit local and national chapters of The Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative
. For more information and registration details, visitheadforthecure.org
- .
This annual event sponsored by the Truman VA Medical Research Foundation
celebrates veterans and their families and promotes healthy activity. The race will be Nov. 7 at Stephens Lake Park.
Multiple race options are available, including the 2K honor walk and the 5K race
. Visitrunningintheusa.com
- and search Annual Veterans Day Honor Walk and 5K for more information and registration.
Blood donations
Donating blood is another way to help the local community and the country. Donations help people involved in accidents and fires and those who need heart surgery and organ transplants.
The Columbia center is always looking for new donors. The office at 1511 S. Providence Road
is open daily for donations of red cells, platelets and plasma.
You can donate every few months as long as you’re feeling well and healthy. To view a complete list of donation eligibility requirements and hours,visit the Red Cross website
- .
Music and dance
- Jam out to local bands at the second annual Voices of Columbia on April 2 at The Blue Note. Eight local groups will be performing with proceeds going to Heart of Missouri CASA. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
- Dig out the leather jackets and poodle skirts for Rainbow House’s “Grease” themed masquerade ball. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. April 4 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.
Environment
The 24th annual Clean Up Columbia is happening April 11.
. City officials match volunteers to a specific location to pick up trash and other debris. Volunteers will get trash bags and other cleaning equipment
. More details, including sign-up information, can be found atcomo.gov
- .
This free event will be held in downtown Columbia to celebrate 50 years of Earth Day., April 26. There will be food, music and over 200 local vendors, plus learning activities in Peace Park for children. Festivities start at noon.