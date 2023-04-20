Who doesn’t love free food? If you look hard enough, Columbia is full of opportunities to strike a great deal at a restaurant.
Here are a few of them:
The Heidelberg: BOGO appetizers during happy hour
For dine-in visitors, the storied establishment is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
Tuesday through Friday is Heidelberg happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Buy one appetizer and get another for free, as long as it’s of an equal or lower price.
The Berg’s happy hour discounts drinks, too: $1 off pints, $2 off pitchers and $4.75 Long Island teas, Long Beach teas and Sweet Tart cocktails.
The only exceptions are when MU has a home football game on Friday or over the weekend, or MU is holding its graduation ceremony.
McDonald’s: Free fry Friday
Get a free medium fries with a purchase of at least $1 using the free McDonald’s app on a Friday. Keep an eye out for other deals on the app, as they change frequently.
Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings on Thursdays
The casual restaurant and sports bar offers two different days of major wing deals.
On Thursdays, buy one order of boneless wings and get another order of equal value for free.
Traditional wing fans shouldn’t feel left out — you can order those on Tuesdays and get another order for 50% off.
Wendy’s: Free chicken sandwich or cheeseburger
At your next visit to Wendy’s, keep your receipt — it can lead to a free meal.
The receipt will have details about an online customer survey.
Go to the website listed, fill in the receipt information and complete the survey.
It will then give you a validation code to write on the back of the receipt.
The next time you go to Wendy’s, redeem that code and be rewarded with a free chicken sandwich or Dave’s Single, the classic original cheeseburger.
The code is only valid for two weeks after completing the survey, so make sure not to forget.
Campus Bar & Grill: $1 burgers and $1 fries
Although not free, on Sundays until 9 p.m. at Campus Bar & Grill, you can get a quarter-pound burger or fries each for just $1.
Deals like that make it hard to argue the restaurant’s tagline, “The best specials in Columbia.”