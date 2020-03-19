With all the streaming services available now, plus first-run theaters and rentals, thousands of movie options are at your disposal. This guide will let you compare the various ways to watch a movie and how much each will cost.
First-run movies
Regal Theater
Regal Theater is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Movie tickets for adults are $11.99, adult matinee tickets cost $9.38 and senior tickets cost $9.28. Popcorn, a drink and other snacks are added expenses. Drinks range from $4 to $7; food and snacks cost $3 to $8. So, seeing a movie at the Regal Theater is likely to set you back from $13 to $23 per person.
GQT Forum 8 Theater
Forum Theater is also open seven days a week. Sunday to Thursday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Friday and Saturday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.. Regular adult tickets cost $10.25 for an evening show and $8.25 for a matinee
and a matinee is $7.25. If you’d rather watch your movie in luxury seating, you can purchase DBOX tickets at a higher price. An adult DBOX ticket is $18, and a matinee costs $16.25. A senior DBOX ticket for an evening movie costs $16.25, $15.25 for a matinee. Seeing a movie in a DBOX location will cost $13 to $30.
Ragtag Cinema
Ragtag Cinema is open seven days a week, opening at noon Monday through Friday and 20 to 30 minutes before first showtime Saturday and Sunday. An adult ticket is $9.50, a senior ticket is $7.50 and all matinee show tickets are $7.50. Additionally, members’ tickets are $5.50. Including concessions, an average movie experience at Ragtag Cinema could cost $6 to $20.
Benefits of first-run movies
- You can see the newest movies sooner.
- It’s an easy way to plan a fun night away from home.
- You can enjoy luxury seating and dining at certain theaters.
Drawbacks of first-run movies
- It can be expensive when you factor in tickets, concessions and money spent on gas if you have to drive to the theater.
- You can only see one movie per purchase.
- Getting ready to go out can be time-consuming.
Rentals
Redbox
Redbox makes renting movies more convenient. Vending machines — typically located outside convenience stores — dispense movies and video games.
You’re allowed 24 hours to enjoy the film before returning it to any Redbox machine. If you wait, you will continue to be charged. Standard movie rentals cost $1.50 per day, Blu-Ray rentals cost $2 per day and video games cost $3 per day.
Benefits of rentals
- It’s an inexpensive way to see a movie.
- You can enjoy the movie at home.
- Redbox has hundreds of locations.
Drawbacks of rentals
- It can be a hassle to drive back and forth to rent and return a movie.
- It’s your responsibility to remember to return the movie on time.
- Immediate releases aren’t available. It takes about 28 days for Redbox to receive newer films.
Streaming services
Netflix
Netflix gives you access to thousands of new and old movies. The service also has many original movies and TV shows to watch. A basic subscription costs $8.99 per month, and only one screen can use the service at a time (via phone, TV, tablet or laptop). A standard package is $12.99 per month, allowing viewers to watch on two screens at a time. Finally, the premium subscription costs $15.99 per month for up to four screens.
Hulu
Hulu is another streaming service that lets viewers watch both movies and television, but Hulu Live TV gives access to cable networks like ABC and NBC. Hulu also offers original content. The basic package is $5.99 per month, while basic + Live TV is $54.99 per month. Hulu premium costs $11.99 per month while premium + Live TV costs $60.99 per month. Hulu basic and Hulu premium have similar content, though Hulu premium does offer a few more movie and TV options.
Hulu basic is supported by ads while Hulu premium has virtually no ad content.
Amazon Prime Video
This streaming service offers movies, TV and originals, but it is somewhat more restricted. A Prime account costs $119 per year or $59 for students. The catch with Prime Video, however, is that some movies and series cost extra to either buy or rent for one day.
Disney+
Disney+ is a newer streaming service that gives viewers all things related to the beloved animation giant. Subscribers have access to an enormous amount of Disney movies and TV shows ranging from old school cartoons and princess classics to Disney Channel original movies and TV shows. Also available is content from Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century Fox, National Geographic and Star Wars, all owned by Disney. The cost is $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually.. Additionally, a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $12.99 per month, a considerable discount.
Benefits of streaming services
- You have access to a wide variety of content; it’s great for avid movie and TV watchers.
- You can to watch movies in the comfort of your own home.
- You can customize the perfect bundle or package to your budget and lifestyle.
Drawbacks of streaming services
- It can get expensive depending on which service(s) you buy.
- There’s sometimes a long wait for newer content to be added to the service.
- Struggling to keep track of prices and bundles and tickets can be confusing and frustrating, but doing research to find what fits you best will be a benefit in the long run.