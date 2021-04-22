Columbia has a number of classes and art adventures to up anyone’s creative game. Whether it’s experimenting in something you’ve never done before, expanding your skills in a certain area, or attending an event that promotes artists, here are a few ideas.

1. Basket Weaving with Ann McGinity at the Columbia Art League

When: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, April 1 to May 13

Cost: $100

Where: Columbia Art League, 207 S. Ninth St., Columbia

Details: This seven-week course helps participants learn how to make a small basket with various natural materials. Taught by Ann McGinity, who features her basket weaving skills at the Columbia Art League. They will learn how to use basic weaving techniques to create an artifact from any found natural material they prefer.

Contact: https://columbiaartleague.org/classes/basket-weaving-with-ann-mcginity

2. Contemporary Embroidery with Mary Sandbothe

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 7 to May 12

Cost: $125

Where: Columbia Art League, 207 S. Ninth St. Columbia

Details: This seven-week class taught by Mary Sandbothe teaches participants the basics of embroidery before expanding those skills into more non-traditional experiences. Participants will create a six inch embroidered work of their choosing that can be applied to any cotton or linen fabric.

Contact: https://columbiaartleague.org/classes/contemporary-embroidery-with-mary-sandbothe

3. Art for the Homebound from Access Arts

When: Personal choice

Cost: $50 per art box

Where: Home or location of choice

Details: While not a professional class, these art boxes can be used at home to create five projects. There are three different themes that focus on nature and provide an opportunity to go on an at home art journey. The art projects will take an hour with all materials included in the box.

Contact: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/Nzg4MDE=

4. Color Spinner Art! at The Mud Room

When: Between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days of the week

Cost: $15 per person plus an additional pottery cost that starts at $20

Where: The Mud Room, 111 S 9th St Suite 140, Columbia, MO

Details: This ceramics one time class helps participants create spin art for a ceramic piece, including a plate, a bowl, a mug and more. Participants can walk in, choose a piece of their liking, and then follow the instructions from the staff. Once finished, participants can take their projects home.

Contact: 573-441-1683, email mudroomstudio@gmail.com; or visit in-person

Events5. Art in the Park

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6

Cost: Free

Where: Stephens Lake Park

Details: An outdoor art experience sponsored by the Columbia Art League, Art in the Park where local artists sell their work. While featuring artists working in many mediums, the event will also feature emerging artists from Columbia, as well as military veterans’ art.

