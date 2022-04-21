Check this quick guide to cellphone service providers the next time you are in the market for a new plan.

Information about each service provider is divided into categories that include coverage, best plans for older adults, cost, ease of use and additional benefits.

A few providers, such as Mint Mobile and T-Mobile, have specific plans for adults 55 years or older across the nation. Others, like AT&T and Verizon, have senior plans specific to Florida residents. All plans listed here are available to any senior nationwide.

Certain providers, like Consumer Cellular and AT&T, offer special perks for AARP members. T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T also offer active-duty and veteran military discounts.

Remember also that coverage is important when selecting a provider. Some have sparse coverage in southern Missouri, and even sparser coverage moving toward the West Coast of the United States.

Download PDF Five cellphone services for older adults
  • Abby Stetina is a spring 2022 community and special section reporter studying journalism and French. She can be reached at astetina@umsystem.edu or @abbystetina on Twitter.

