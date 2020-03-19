1. "Healthy Aging: A Lifelong Guide to Your Well-Being," by Andrew Weil
This book by the best-selling author Andrew Weil, who writes often about diets and health, explains the biology of aging, nutrition, healthy pursuits and attitudes. It was featured on The Senior List's Top Five Books on Healthy Aging and the Prime Women's Lists for the Top Books on Healthy Living.
Where to find it: Walmart, Target and Amazon.
2. "The Gift of Years: Growing Older Gracefully," by Joan Chittister
According to the Barnes & Noble website, this book covers aspects of aging, such as challenges, purposes and surprises. Chittister celebrates the process of growing older, and the book was featured on The Senior List's Top Five Books on Healthy Aging and on Changing Aging's Top 50 Pro Aging books list.
Where to find it: Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target and Amazon.
3. "The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time," by Cameron Diaz
"The Longevity Book" by actress Cameron Diaz is a personal, practical guide about using the latest research to help women age well and have a healthy emotional well-being. This book is geared toward women and how they can make more informed decisions about their health and resilience. It was featured in the Prime Women's Seven Books on Aging that Won't Get Old list and on Amazon's Top Book Purchases on Healthy Aging.
Where to find it: Walmart, Target, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
4. "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," by Atul Gawande
"Being Mortal" reveals that the goal of life should be to live a good one but medicine has its shortcomings when caring for aging patients, Atul Gawande said. He writes about ways medical professionals can change how they care for these patients. The book was featured on The Guardian's Top 10 Books About Growing Old and the Institute on Aging's Top Nine Nonfiction Books About Aging and Growing Old.
Where to find it: Walmart, Target and Barnes & Noble.
5. "Unexpected Lessons in Love," by Bernardine Bishop
This is a novel about a woman who wonders about her sex life after treatment for cancer. According to Fantastic Fiction, the main character, Cecilia, has a full plate with the relationships in her life and her recovery. "Unexpected Lessons" was featured on Best Life's 40 Best Books about Getting Older and on Five Book's Best Books on Ageing list.
Where to find it: Amazon and World of Books.