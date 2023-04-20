Finding a place to park can be an infuriating experience, realizing that all the spots are taken and driving loops to search for one.
Several apps are now on the market to make it easier to find a place to park, pay online and locate your car later.
1. ParkMobile
ParkMobile is one of the premier parking apps with more than 3,000 locations across the country.
The app is a multipurpose tool for parking. It will display areas where you can park and allow you to pay by phone in four steps.
It’s mostly useful in downtown Columbia as an alternative to filling the parking meters, letting you park without fear of being towed. Each meter downtown is linked to the app.
According to the city, ParkMobile also has GPS features that help find your car.
2. Flowbird
Flowbird is similar to ParkMobile but with a smoother interface and a different customer profile. While it still lets users pay remotely for parking, a lot more customization features deliver better accessibility.
The app has GPS features for easy directions to a parking area, providing an overview of available lots and spaces in nearby locations.
Time extensions are easy to apply on the app in case a schedule runs long, and the app gives a helpful expiration reminder in a personalized time frame.
Flowbird is used by MU in its metered lots across campus, making it easier to stop by campus quickly or use an alternative parking spot during the week.
3. SpotHero
SpotHero caters to city and event parking. A spot is guaranteed after it’s paid for, and the app gives better access to garages than many other apps.
SpotHero focuses more on reservations and advanced parking, weeks even months out, rather than the immediate parking information given by Flowbird and ParkMobile.
SpotHero is easy to use and a good second step after buying tickets or booking a hotel.
The app sends reservation confirmation to your email with a parking pass included, avoiding the hassle of a garage payment machine.
The parking pass will deliver directions, a parking map, confirmation of date and time and other details for a smooth experience.
The cancellation policy is also flexible and immediate with a full refund . The customer helpline is robust and makes a good effort to solve any problem that arises.
4. BestParking
If saving money is your priority, but you still want to have a good parking place, BestParking offers the best rates.
BestParking provides the total cost upfront, showing the exact rate no matter what, with savings up to 50%. Similar to SpotHero, it also delivers a mobile parking pass.
5. PayByPhone
PayByPhone combines the best of Flowbird and ParkMobile, but it doesn’t offer exact GPS directions to a location.
Instead, it supplies a small list of surrounding places that match the app.
It can be problematic trying to find where you park without the help of GPS, but it doesn’t make the challenge impossible either.
It gives more freedom to the user to find a place they’d like to park.