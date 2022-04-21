Here are five ways to get involved in environmental projects in Columbia.
Volunteer opportunities range from clean-up initiatives to legislative advocacy, landscaping and patrolling city parks and trials.
1. Renew Missouri
Renew Missouri was founded in 2006 to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency in Missouri.
During the last 16 years, the organization has advanced legislation, supported statewide ballot initiatives and crafted local ordinances about energy.
Volunteer work includes reaching out to public officials to advocate for renewable energy causes and other renewable initiatives. Much of the effort can be done from home.
Renew Missouri has offices in Columbia and St. Louis.
Website: renewmo.org
Contact information: 573-303-0394; info@renewmo.org
2. Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri
Greenbelt Land Trust is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 that is dedicated to helping maintain and restore the natural landscapes of mid-Missouri.
Its mission is to conserve streams, forests, grasslands and farmlands that represent the distinct landscape of the area.
Greenbelt has two types of properties — lands donated to it (nature preserves) and lands protected with a conservation easement. The organization is committed to caring for land that is protected in perpetuity.
Volunteer opportunities include outdoor help with properties as well as with events held periodically.
Website: greenbeltmissouri.org
Contact information: 573-340-3927, or Mike Powell, executive director, at mpowell@greenbeltmissouri.org.
3. Cleanup Columbia
Cleanup Columbia is a citywide litter pickup event held on select weekends in April that is open to all who wish to participate.
To register, go to the website and fill out the form under the designated link. Additionally, there is a downloadable instruction sheet that indicates where to pick up information once registered, and tips for a successful cleanup.
Website: www.como.gov/volunteer/volunteer-programs/cleanup-columbia/
Contact information: 573-874-7499; volunteer@como.gov.
4. Park Patrol
The Park Patrol is a volunteer program keeping city parks and trails clean, safe and in tip-top shape.
Patrollers work on the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail, the Bear Creek Trail, Grindstone Trail and others. Volunteers monitor the trails and parks during the daylight hours and can do so while walking, running or biking.
Four hours per month are required between April and October. There is an hourlong training session before anyone can start patrolling.
Volunteers are identifiable with vests and T-shirts and are also available to provide information while on the trail.
Website: https://www.como.gov/volunteer/volunteer-programs/park-patrol/
Contact information: 573-874-7499; volunteer@como.gov.
5. Adopt-A-Spot Beautification Program
Columbia is making an effort to beautify the city through the work of families, business groups and other organizations coming together to care for landscaping areas.
Each group is responsible for caring for and maintaining an area, and must follow the guidelines for maintenance and recommended plants and native species that can be placed in a bed.
Each bed has a sign that recognizes the volunteer efforts of the group that maintains it.
Volunteers are given a few resources from the city, but some outside expenses like fertilizer and extra plants may be needed.
Website: https://www.como.gov/volunteer/volunteer-programs/aasb-program/
Contact information: 573-874-7499; volunteer@como.gov