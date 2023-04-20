Foster Grandparents is an AmeriCorps Senior program operated by Central Missouri Community Action that gives adults 55 years and older a chance to serve children with special and exceptional needs.
Foster grandparents get an hourly $4 stipend as well as payment to cover transportation methods. The stipend doesn’t count as earned income, so it doesn’t affect any other assistance programs being received.
“It’s a real benefit for those who are on a really tight budget with a fixed income each month,” said Julie McNeill, senior volunteer programs manager.
What foster grandparents do
Foster Grandparents, headquartered at 800 N. Providence Road, places volunteers in local schools and pairs them with teachers to assist students who may be in need of extra support.
For children in need of assistance with literacy and spelling, foster grandparents may use flashcards, read to them or listen to a child read back to them.
“Their job is to support whatever the teacher is trying to help the student with, and then they’re just there to be a grandma,” McNeill said. “It can be academic or it can be a lot of other things too, but they’re just there to love, support, show appreciation and give positive feedback to those kids that just need it.”
The volunteers may be working with individual students or a group of them.
Foster grandparents also help students who may be struggling emotionally or with personal relationships.
“It may just be having a special friend to sit with them and try to encourage them to stay on task,” McNeill said.
How to join
Prospective volunteers can call Foster Grandparents at 573-777-5225.
There is an application process, along with an interview and a background check for all applicants.
Before starting the work, foster grandparents will also be trained to work with children in a school setting.
Applicants will be placed in a school based on personal interest, needs of the school and where the grandparent lives. Based on these factors, a teacher will identify children in the class who need extra support.
Reasons to join
Some foster grandparents have been affiliated with the program for over 20 years, McNeill said, and not just for the monetary benefits.
“They don’t stay with the program because we pay them a stipend,” she said.
“They stay with the program because they find meaning and purpose in giving back to their community.”
The Foster Grandparents program serves 10 counties, with Boone County being the largest.
The pandemic created a dip in applicants, so the program is actively seeking more applicants.
From 70 people in the program pre-pandemic, there are now about 45 volunteers total.
“We’re trying to build our program back up,” McNeill said.
She calls the program “win-win-win.”
“It helps teachers, it helps students and it really helps our volunteers to have a purpose and give back to their community,” she said.