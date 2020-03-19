Here are places to go with grandchildren.
OUTDOORS
1. The Pinnacles: Hiking trails and rock formations. 850 E. Pinnacles Road, Sturgeon.
2. Stephens Lake Park: Swimming, fishing, walking and special events. 2001 E. Broadway.
3. Garth Nature Area: Dog park, birdwatching and hiking trails. 2799 N. Garth Ave., Columbia.
4. Rock Bridge Memorial State Park: Cave exploring and hiking. 5901 S. Highway 163, Columbia.
5. Cosmopolitan Park: Walking trails, playgrounds, tennis, volleyball, horseshoes and picnic areas. 1615 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia.
6. Twin Lakes Recreation Area: Playground, picnic area, trails, fishing and Little Mates Cove water park. 2500 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia.
INDOORS
1. University of Missouri Museum of Art and Archeology: Exhibits and tours. 115 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia.
2. Boone County History and Culture Center: Art and history exhibits. 3801 Ponderosa St., Columbia.
3. Midway Antique Mall: 6401 U.S. Highway 40 W., Columbia.
4. Itchy’s Flea Market: 1907 Providence Road, Columbia.
5. Columbia Art League: Art gallery and exhibits. 207 S. Ninth St., Columbia.