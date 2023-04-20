The colleges and universities in Columbia often offer free events for the public that may interest older adults. The following is a selection of such events taking place in April and May.

MITC Symposium and Open House

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27

Where: Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Center; Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building

What: Guests can participate in a tour of the facility, learn about the work, and connect with a variety of experts and researchers. Keynote speaker Julie Sutcliffe will talk about her work with radiochemistry and molecular imaging.

Biochemistry Spring Seminar Series

When: 1 to 2 p.m. May 5

Where: Monsanto Auditorium

1201 Rollins St.

What: Keynote speaker Jun Zhang will discuss his research in a presentation supported by MU’s biochemistry department and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Hitt Street Harmony Concert

When: 7 to 8 p.m. April 21

Where: University of Missouri Fine Arts Building, Whitmore Recital Hall & 134 Green Room, 505 Hitt St.

What: Free event presented by the MU School of Music

Focus on AfricaWhen: Noon to 2 p.m. May 3

Where: Memorial Student Union, Arvarh E. Strickland Room (S203), 518 Hitt St.

What: This annual discussion is designed to encourage scholars with international interests to network, stimulate thinking and contribute to the creation of further research and scholarship.

  • Community Reporter, Spring 2023 Studying print journalism Reach me at eagthq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

