The colleges and universities in Columbia often offer free events for the public that may interest older adults. The following is a selection of such events taking place in April and May.
MITC Symposium and Open House
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27
Where: Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Center; Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building
What: Guests can participate in a tour of the facility, learn about the work, and connect with a variety of experts and researchers. Keynote speaker Julie Sutcliffe will talk about her work with radiochemistry and molecular imaging.
Biochemistry Spring Seminar Series
When: 1 to 2 p.m. May 5
Where: Monsanto Auditorium
1201 Rollins St.
What: Keynote speaker Jun Zhang will discuss his research in a presentation supported by MU’s biochemistry department and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Hitt Street Harmony Concert
When: 7 to 8 p.m. April 21
Where: University of Missouri Fine Arts Building, Whitmore Recital Hall & 134 Green Room, 505 Hitt St.
What: Free event presented by the MU School of Music
Focus on AfricaWhen: Noon to 2 p.m. May 3
Where: Memorial Student Union, Arvarh E. Strickland Room (S203), 518 Hitt St.
What: This annual discussion is designed to encourage scholars with international interests to network, stimulate thinking and contribute to the creation of further research and scholarship.